A study published in the journal Geromedicine identified 17 blood plasma proteins statistically associated with the risk of death from all causes among older people. As News-Medical reports, some of these indicators also correlated with estimates of the biological age of the body and individual organs.

Analysis of two cohorts

Scientists analyzed 4,265 proteins in blood samples from 1,025 older participants in the LonGenity study. They were followed for an average of 8.05 years. The key findings were independently verified in a cohort of 1,124 participants from the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging.

To assess the relationship between plasma protein levels and mortality, the researchers used Cox proportional hazards models. They also determined whether the identified markers were associated with the burden of chronic diseases and indicators of biological age calculated on the basis of the proteome.

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Link to biological age

Higher levels of epidermal growth factor receptor ERBB1 and anthrax toxin receptor 2 ANTXR2 were associated with a lower risk of death and a younger biological age in several body systems. Conversely, elevated levels of MIC-1, or GDF15, the HE4 protein, and IGFBP-2 — insulin-like growth factor-binding protein 2 — were associated with a higher risk of death and an older biological age in several body systems.

In particular, a higher level of MIC-1/GDF15 was associated with an older biological age of the body, while ERBB1 was associated with a younger biological age of the liver. The authors emphasize that the results show statistical associations rather than proving that these proteins cause aging or mortality. The study also does not offer a clinical blood test to predict life expectancy or disease course.

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