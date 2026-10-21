Researchers at Tohoku University studied gene expression in the brains of mouse embryos conceived by young and older males and identified differences associated with the father’s age and the embryo’s sex. Female embryos conceived by older males showed a distinct gene expression profile and a tendency toward higher expression levels.

News-Medical reports on the study’s findings. The scientists compared embryos from three-month-old males, classified as young, and 19-month-old males, classified as older. Male and female embryos were analyzed separately.

Analysis of early brain development

The study used RNA sequencing and examined the telencephalon, an area of the embryonic brain that later develops into, among other structures, the cerebral cortex. The researchers took into account that during the early stages the brain rapidly undergoes cell proliferation and differentiation, meaning that even a slight difference in developmental stage can affect gene expression measurements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

To reduce this factor, the sample included embryos whose estimated developmental stages fell within a time interval of about four hours. The stage was determined by limb morphology.

Link to autism research

The authors noted that epidemiological studies had previously linked older paternal age to an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder in offspring, although the mechanisms of this association remain insufficiently understood. At the same time, the new study does not establish whether the identified sex-dependent differences increase the risk of this disorder.

The research group plans to further investigate how genes and groups of genes with altered expression may be linked to autism spectrum disorder and other conditions, as well as to development, health, and behavior after birth. The results were published on October 8, 2026, in the journal Scientific Data.

Read us on