A controlled phase 1 clinical trial involving 45 healthy adults showed that pre-existing immunity to the dengue virus affects the level of virus in the body and the nature of the immune response during a subsequent infection. As News-Medical reports, participants had zero, one, or more than one previous infection with one of the four dengue virus serotypes — DENV1–DENV4.

Controlled infection with an attenuated virus

Volunteers were administered a live attenuated DENV3 strain. This format allowed researchers to track the dynamics of the immune response under controlled conditions. The authors note that studying the impact of previous infection on the course of dengue is difficult: animal models have limitations, while patients usually seek medical care after the peak viral load.

Repeated dengue infections can often be more severe than the first one. This is linked to the fact that existing antibodies can enhance viral replication, increasing viral load and the risk of severe symptoms. This feature has also complicated the development of dengue vaccines.

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Differences in the immune response

Participants whose antibodies enhanced viral replication had the highest viral load levels. They also showed reduced numbers of CD8 T cells and antibodies. In contrast, people with higher levels of antibodies to the virus’s nonstructural protein 1 had a more balanced immune response and lower viral loads.

Researchers believe the findings support several hypotheses formed on the basis of observations of the disease’s natural course and help determine the conditions for developing strong and long-lasting protection against all four dengue serotypes. The work by Camilla Odio and her colleagues was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

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