At the University of Michigan hospital, increasing the oxytocin dose during the first hour after delivery was linked to a lower rate of postpartum hemorrhage. The most notable result was recorded among patients who delivered vaginally: the rate decreased by about 40% in relative terms, News-Medical reports.

The dose was doubled

Michigan Medicine researchers evaluated a healthcare quality improvement initiative at Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital. Under the updated protocol, the oxytocin dose received by women in labor during the first hour after the birth of their child was increased from 30 to 60 units.

The changes included updated medication orders and infusion pump settings, as well as staff training. Oxytocin is used after delivery to stimulate uterine contractions and reduce blood loss.

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Results for 2,674 deliveries

The authors compared outcomes before and after the protocol was introduced between January 1 and July 6, 2024. The analysis covered 2,674 deliveries. The overall rate of postpartum hemorrhage declined; researchers also recorded lower overall blood loss and less frequent use of additional medications to control bleeding.

At the same time, the study did not find a statistically significant reduction in the rate of postpartum hemorrhage among patients after cesarean section. The authors of the study, published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, noted that further research is needed to determine the optimal oxytocin dose and assess its safety for different modes of delivery.

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