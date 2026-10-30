Exhaustive training altered dopamine regulation in mice — News-Medical

In Brazil, researchers found in an experiment on mice that exhaustive physical exertion without sufficient recovery changes dopamine regulation in the hippocampus, a brain region associated with memory and emotional regulation. As News-Medical reports, the results were published in the journal Neuroscience.

Eight weeks of intensive exertion

The scientists divided the animals into two main groups. In the first, the mice ran on a treadmill to exhaustion to assess the effect of a single acute exertion. For the second group, they replicated a regimen similar to excessive training in elite sports.

The mice in the second group trained for eight weeks with a gradual increase in exertion. During the final week, they performed two training sessions per day, with only four hours of recovery between them. The researchers analyzed the animals’ hippocampus, measuring levels of dopamine, serotonin, and proteins associated with neurotransmitter production, including tyrosine hydroxylase and VMAT2.

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Dopamine remained elevated during the rest phase

After a single run, dopamine levels in the mice increased shortly after the exercise ended. The most notable result was recorded in the group with prolonged intensive training: levels of dopamine and tyrosine hydroxylase, an enzyme responsible for its synthesis, remained elevated for 48 hours after the performance test, during the animals’ rest period.

The authors found no significant differences in serotonin levels. At the same time, the study did not measure the animals’ sleep, wakefulness, or anxiety. The study’s coordinator, Professor Adelino Sanchez Ramos da Silva of the School of Physical Education and Sport at the University of São Paulo, noted that similar changes in humans could help investigate a possible link between excessive training, brain regulation, and sleep disturbances. The authors plan to study which biological systems are the first to show deviations from the expected beneficial adaptation to physical exercise.

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