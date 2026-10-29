Researchers from Canada and the United States found that a high-fat diet in parental pairs of mice was associated with delayed early motor development and differences in brain structure in their offspring during young adulthood. As News-Medical reports, a separate high-sugar diet did not cause significant changes in the volume of specific brain regions after statistical correction for multiple comparisons.

Five diet variants

In the study, parental pairs of C57BL/6J mice were divided into five groups with different fat and sucrose contents in their food. The control diet contained 13% of calories from fat and 12% sucrose. In one diet, sucrose accounted for 34% by weight with 12% of calories from fat, while in other variants fat accounted for 42%, 43%, or 60% of calories.

The animals received their assigned diets for six weeks before mating, and females continued receiving them during pregnancy and lactation. On day 21 after birth, all offspring were switched to a standard control diet. This design made it possible to focus on the effects of nutrition during the perinatal period, but did not allow the contributions of the mother and father or the effects of individual developmental stages to be separated.

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Delayed reflex and MRI changes

On the seventh day of life, offspring from the three high-fat groups showed an average of 27.7% successful attempts to turn from their backs onto their paws, compared with 72.8% in the control group. The researchers used this reflex as one of the early indicators of motor development. In males exposed only to high sugar, successful completion of the reflex was, conversely, recorded earlier.

At approximately day 65 of life, the scientists performed high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging of 157 fixed offspring brains and assessed the relative volumes of 185 bilateral regions. Offspring in the groups with diets in which 43% of calories came from fat and with a combination of high fat and sugar had a smaller relative volume of the corpus callosum. In the 60% fat and combined-diet groups, the relative volume of area 30 of the cingulate cortex was smaller.

The greatest number of structural differences, in 12 regions, was found in offspring of parents that received a diet high in fat and sugar. These included larger relative volumes of area 32 of the cingulate cortex and the insular lobe. The authors also compared the identified anatomical patterns with 135 mouse models associated with autism spectrum disorders. Similarity to individual subgroups of such models does not prove the presence of autistic behavior and does not explain the mechanism of the structural changes.

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