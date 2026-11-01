Authorities in Kenya’s Nakuru County have enlisted health workers who took part in combating the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014–2015, as well as in the COVID-19 response. They will help respond to possible Ebola cases along the Northern Transport Corridor, Nation Kenya reports.

Hospital preparedness

According to Stephen Kuria, the county executive committee member for health, medics at high-risk facilities received additional training to identify and respond to suspected cases. The training concluded with practical simulations at Langalanga and Naivasha hospitals.

Participants practiced engaging with communities, screening patients, safely handling them, ambulance transport, laboratory testing and the use of personal protective equipment. The county is working with Kenya’s Ministry of Health and Amref Health Africa in Kenya. Langalanga and Naivasha hospitals have been designated as isolation centers for the Ebola response.

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Monitoring transit points

Experts and health authorities identified at least eight urban centers in Nakuru along the Northern Corridor as vulnerable transit points. The places mentioned include Mai Mahiu, Longonot, Naivasha, Gilgil, Kikopey, Pipeline and Salga. Truck drivers, including those from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, stop there.

According to the publication, Kenya has recorded nine confirmed Ebola cases, including two deaths. The first imported case was registered on October 6: a man arrived in Nairobi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo via Uganda, was hospitalized and died. The remaining eight cases, according to the publication, are directly linked to relatives or medics who had close contact with the first patient.

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