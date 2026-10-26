A study led by the University of Michigan found that intensifying humid heat in Nigeria is associated with a higher likelihood of early pregnancy terminations and changes in the timing of conception. News-Medical reports on the findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Data on humid heat and pregnancies

Scientists analyzed two waves of the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, which contained information on pregnancies from 2003 to 2016. To assess the combined effects of air temperature and humidity, they calculated the wet-bulb globe temperature indicator.

Researchers obtained daily maximum values of this indicator for Nigeria from 1983 to 2016 by combining data from ground weather stations and satellite observations. The authors noted that the country has few weather stations with long data records, so satellite data may improve the assessment of heat stress. High humidity makes it harder for the body to cool down and increases the risk of heatstroke.

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Changes in the timing of conception

In a month with high wet-bulb globe temperature values, the conception rate was approximately 1.4% below the average level — slightly more than 15 conceptions per thousand woman-months. The following month, it was 2.3% above average, and two months later, 5% above average. Overall, the total likelihood of conception increased, but the timing of pregnancies changed.

Such shifts were more often recorded among women with lower levels of education and rural residents. In northern Nigeria, changes in the timing of pregnancies were more pronounced, while in the south their impact was smaller or moved in a different direction.

The authors cautioned that the surveys used did not distinguish between induced and spontaneous pregnancy terminations. Researcher Nina Brooks said that both types may be affected by heat, but, in her view, physiological spontaneous pregnancy termination is more likely to be linked to heat exposure.

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