The WHO tested products in Kyiv supermarkets and found that trans fat levels exceeded the limit

In Kyiv, 14% of the food samples tested contained industrially produced trans fats in amounts exceeding the established limit. Experts examined a total of 100 samples from supermarkets in the capital, according to the WHO.

According to preliminary study results, 86% of the 100 samples had trans fat levels that complied with established limits. Excessive levels were found in some samples of sweets, cheeses, ice cream, cheese desserts, and processed meats.

However, this does not mean that all products in these categories contain excessive amounts of trans fats. Consumers will not be able to identify a hazardous product based solely on its category.

The samples were collected in the summer of 2026 from supermarkets in Kyiv. They were sent to the laboratory without any information about the manufacturer or brand to ensure the independence of the study.

Since October 2023, Ukraine has had a limit on the content of industrially produced trans fats in food products—no more than 2 g per 100 g of total fat.

Industrially produced trans fats are one of the risk factors for cardiovascular disease. According to the WHO, their consumption is linked to more than 278,000 deaths worldwide each year.

In 2023, the WHO conducted a study of food products in Lviv. At that time, 70% of the samples tested complied with legal requirements regarding trans fat content. However, it is not advisable to directly compare these results with those from Kyiv: the Lviv study covered not only supermarkets but also kiosks and street vendors.

Since 2025, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection has been conducting nationwide monitoring of the content of industrially produced trans fats in food products.

If violations are detected, the service’s regional offices take the measures prescribed by law. Specifically, market operators are required to rectify violations, recall products, and prevent their further distribution.

The FEEDcities study complements government monitoring and helps assess the composition of common products and identify where further action is needed.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

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