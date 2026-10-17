The World Health Organization is strengthening preparedness for possible Ebola outbreaks in 22 countries and territories of the Eastern Mediterranean Region, providing priority support to Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan, a region spanning parts of Africa, Asia and Europe, UN News reports.

Preparations amid conflicts

According to WHO, no Ebola cases have currently been recorded in countries of this region. At the same time, conflicts, population displacement and overstretched health systems complicate preparations for a possible change in the situation.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus this week called the region the epicentre of global humanitarian needs. More than 117 million people in the occupied Palestinian territory, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere require humanitarian assistance to survive.

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Readiness assessment and supplies

From July to September, WHO sent missions to Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan to assess the preparedness of national systems and identify gaps in surveillance, laboratory capacity, infection prevention and control, patient treatment and emergency response coordination.

The organization is helping address identified gaps through training, technical support, the provision of medical supplies and simulation exercises. WHO has also prepared regional preparedness checklists, emergency action planning tools and technical guidance, and provided laboratory materials, advice for travellers and resources for working with communities.

Despite the measures taken, WHO has identified gaps in early disease detection, laboratory confirmation of cases, the provision of personal protective equipment and response resources. The strengthening of preparedness follows deadly outbreaks of disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, as well as confirmation of a case linked to the DRC in Kenya.

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