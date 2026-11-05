The World Health Organization said in a new report that six climate and health measures could prevent approximately 1.6 million deaths each year and deliver $3.9 trillion in annual economic benefits. As Health Policy Watch reports, the estimates were released ahead of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

At the same time, WHO links 1.2 million of the projected lives saved to reforming fossil fuel pricing. This envisages ending subsidies for coal, oil and gas, as well as raising taxes so that prices reflect the harm caused by air pollution and climate change. According to the organization’s calculations, such reform could also provide governments with an additional $5.4 trillion in revenue annually.

Health measures

Five other measures — heat early warning systems, climate-resilient water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as households switching to cleaner cooking fuels — could together prevent about 360,000 deaths annually. WHO estimates their cost at approximately $35 billion per year and points to a potential return of $24 for every dollar spent.

In particular, heat early warning systems in 57 countries where they are absent could save approximately 100,000 lives a year. Switching from wood, charcoal and kerosene to gas, electricity or improved stoves could prevent another approximately 90,000 deaths annually, according to the report.

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Conditions and caveats

WHO’s projection assumes that all 168 covered countries will carry out a full fossil fuel price reform and that universal access to safe drinking water, sanitation and clean cooking fuels will be provided by 2030. At the same time, the report does not assess the costs of fuel price reform, including support for households and transport operators due to possible increases in energy prices.

Health Policy Watch also notes that the calculation of the largest share of the expected impact from tax reform relies on an IMF analysis using 2019 data. The authors of a commentary in The Lancet acknowledged that estimates of the impact of fossil fuel pricing require further study.

The stated $3.9 trillion is the aggregate value of benefits, rather than the net economic result after costs are deducted. According to Health Policy Watch’s calculations based on the report’s data, net benefits for the five measures whose costs WHO assessed separately amount to about $844 billion a year.

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