WHO launches 19 heat risk indicators — Health Policy Watch

The World Health Organization, the World Meteorological Organization, UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund have presented the first global set of 19 indicators for tracking the impact of extreme heat on the health of pregnant women, newborns and children. Health Policy Watch reports this.

Countries are recommended to compare air temperature data with data from hospitals and clinics. This is intended to help identify possible spikes in preterm births, stillbirths, child deaths and healthcare visits during heatwaves, as well as warn pregnant women in advance and identify the most vulnerable communities.

Which indicators are proposed for monitoring

Key indicators include preterm births and outpatient visits, which are proposed to be analysed together with air temperature. Countries are also advised to monitor cases of hypertension during pregnancy, late stillbirths, low birth weight and mortality among children under five in healthcare facilities.

It is separately recommended to disaggregate data on deaths and emergency visits during periods of heat by age and sex. The indicators also include the coverage of local health authorities by early warning systems and the inclusion of women and children as separate risk groups in vulnerability assessments.

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Risks for mothers and children

According to UN agencies, around 1.5 billion children are exposed to heatwaves that are becoming more frequent, longer or more intense. According to Lancet Countdown estimates, in 2024, infants under one year of age experienced 389% more heatwave days per person than the average in 1986–2005.

A meta-analysis of 198 studies in 66 countries, published in 2024, found that heatwaves increase the likelihood of preterm birth by 26%. WHO notes that complications from preterm birth are a leading cause of death among children under five.

The new indicators are not intended to establish a direct causal relationship between heat and specific health outcomes. At the same time, they are intended to become a practical tool for identifying trends, assessing potential risks and planning measures to protect mothers and children.

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