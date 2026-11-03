Researchers estimated the United Kingdom’s economic losses from water-related deaths in 2023 at approximately £933 million. As News-Medical reports, scientists at the University of Portsmouth conducted the study together with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and the National Water Safety Forum.

In 2023, at least 659 water-related deaths occurred in the United Kingdom. According to the authors’ calculations, this amounted to 15,557 potential years of life lost. The researchers used data from the Water Incident Database, which records water-related deaths, and valued each year of life lost at £60,000 — an amount HM Treasury uses when assessing public expenditure.

Years of life lost by country

The authors noted that drownings often occur among young people, particularly men aged 20 to 29. According to the study, unintentional water-related deaths resulted in the loss of at least 5,464 years of life in England, 1,087 in Wales, 1,076 in Scotland and 127 in Northern Ireland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The estimate does not include the costs of rescue operations and treatment, nor the consequences for people who survived water incidents but sustained long-term disabilities. Therefore, the real social and economic cost may be higher, according to the authors.

Calls for prevention

The researchers called for stronger policy coordination on drowning prevention, improved data collection and the development of water-safety education in schools. They also advocate appointing a single minister responsible for water safety and providing long-term funding for the Water Incident Database, whose funding, according to the report, ends in January 2027.

The authors also drew attention to the link between drowning risk and rising temperatures. Earlier work by the same team showed that the number of unintentional drownings rises by 7.2% for every degree Celsius above 15°C, and by 22% in alcohol-related cases. The researchers propose introducing weather warnings linked to drowning risk.

Read us on