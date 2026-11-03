In South Korea, researchers found an association between frequent consumption of foods high in sugar and a higher risk of breast cancer. Women who consumed more than two servings of such foods per week had a 28% higher risk compared with participants who consumed one serving per month or less, News-Medical reports.

Data from more than 71,000 participants

The authors analyzed data from 71,264 Korean women aged 40 to 69 from the Health Examinees cohort. The participants were followed for an average of 9.2 years, and 713 new cases of breast cancer were recorded.

Diet was assessed using a questionnaire covering 106 food items. Researchers included carbonated drinks, traditional Korean sweet tea, cakes and cookies, sweets, sweet cereals, ice cream, as well as jam and butter in the group of foods high in sugar.

Results for individual products

The highest quartile of sugar intake specifically from such foods was also associated with a 28% higher risk of breast cancer compared with the lowest quartile. Eating ice cream at least once a week was associated with a 26% increase in risk, although this estimate was at the threshold of statistical significance. Eating sweet cereals at least once every two months was linked to a 34% higher risk than among those who did not eat them at all.

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At the same time, the researchers found no statistically significant association with cancer risk for total sugar intake, sugar from fruit, fruit itself, carbohydrates, or fats. No significant associations were recorded separately for carbonated drinks, cakes and cookies, sweets, jam and butter, and traditional Korean sweet tea.

Study limitations

The study is observational in nature and therefore does not prove that sugary foods cause breast cancer. The researchers assessed diet only at the beginning of follow-up and did not distinguish between natural and added sugars. They also lacked detailed data on cancer subtypes and stages, as well as menopausal status at the time of diagnosis.

The authors of the article, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, noted that further studies with repeated dietary measurements and data on disease subtypes are needed to assess the possible association.

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