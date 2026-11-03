Under a scenario in which global temperature is 2.75°C above the pre-industrial level, mortality associated with heatwaves could increase in all six studied regions of the world. Researchers modeled the largest increase — more than 95% — for South America. This is stated in a study published in the journal npj Clean Air, News-Medical reports.

Heat will last longer

The authors used the extremely hot conditions of 2018–2019 as a basis for modeling the climate at warming levels of 2°C and 2.75°C compared with the pre-industrial period. The current climate in the study corresponded to approximately 1.1°C of warming.

The model kept atmospheric circulation, anthropogenic emissions, population size, baseline mortality rates, people's vulnerability, and their capacity to adapt unchanged. Therefore, the calculations are not a forecast of the future number of deaths, but show the impact of warming itself under fixed current conditions.

Under the 2.75°C warming scenario, heat-related mortality increased by approximately 82% in Africa, 67% in Australia, 59% in North America, 45% in Asia, and 37% in Europe. In some areas, the number of individual heatwaves could decrease, but the heat periods themselves became 5–10 days longer — particularly in parts of North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and the southern United States.

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Pollution changed unevenly

At the same time, the modeling showed that at 2.75°C of warming, concentrations of ground-level ozone and associated mortality generally declined in many regions. Mortality associated with fine particulate matter PM2.5 also declined in Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America, but increased in South America.

The researchers link the regional differences to changes in atmospheric chemistry, the removal of ozone from the atmosphere, the evaporation of ammonium nitrate, natural emissions, and dust formation. The contribution of individual aerosol components was not assessed separately in the study.

In the model estimates for 2018–2019, the greatest burden of PM2.5-related mortality was in Asia and Africa — an average of 100 and 57.7 cases per million population, respectively. In Europe, the main factor among those considered was the impact of heatwaves — 148.5 cases per million people. The authors emphasize that estimates of mortality from heat, ozone, and PM2.5 were calculated separately, so they cannot be added or subtracted to determine the overall balance of deaths.

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