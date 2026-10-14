Back pain flare-ups linked to brain network activity — Live Science

Movement-triggered flare-ups of chronic lower back pain are linked to increased activity in the so-called default mode network of the brain. This is a system of interconnected regions that activates during self-reflection, recalling autobiographical events or spontaneous mind-wandering, Live Science reports.

How the study was conducted

The study, published on October 5 in the British Journal of Anaesthesia, involved 114 adults with chronic lower back pain. Such pain is defined as a condition lasting at least three months. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging, scientists assessed changes in blood flow in the brain, which are an indirect indicator of its activity.

After an initial scan, a researcher raised each participant's leg until their back pain intensified. The leg was held in that position for 10 seconds and then lowered. The brain was scanned immediately after the movement, and the results were compared with the earlier images. On average, participants reported a 23% increase in pain intensity.

The researchers recorded increased blood flow in brain regions involved in processing pain and movement. At the same time, activity increased in key areas of the default mode network. Study co-author Fadel Zeidan, a neuroscientist at the University of California, San Diego, said the team had expected reduced activity in this network instead and rechecked the results.

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Difference from acute pain

For comparison, participants were also exposed to painful heat on their calves, a common method of studying the brain's response to acute pain. Unlike movement-induced lower back pain, thermal stimulation was accompanied by decreased activity in part of the default mode network. This may indicate that chronic pain flare-ups and short-term acute pain involve different brain mechanisms.

Participants with more severe chronic pain had a stronger connection between the default mode network and areas that process sensations from the back. The authors suggested that chronic pain may be more closely intertwined with a person's perception of themselves and their own body. Katherine Martucci, a neuroscientist at Duke University who was not involved in the work, noted that the recorded activity may also reflect residual pain or anxiety after the leg raise. The study does not establish whether changes in brain activity cause chronic pain or arise in response to it.

Further research

Zeidan's team is studying whether mindfulness meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy can affect this brain network. At the same time, Martucci stressed that it is still too early to apply these findings in clinical practice.

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