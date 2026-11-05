Dairy alternatives may reduce iodine intake — The Guardian

A study in the United Kingdom found that partially or fully replacing milk, cheese and yoghurt with plant-based alternatives without additional fortification may reduce intake of iodine, calcium, riboflavin and vitamin B12. According to researchers, young people and women face the greatest risks, The Guardian reports.

Iodine causes the greatest concern

Iodine is needed by the thyroid gland to produce hormones that regulate metabolism and support healthy growth and brain development. Researchers noted that more than half of British teenage girls already have insufficient intake of this micronutrient.

According to the modelling results, replacing between one-fifth and one-third of dairy products with plant-based alternatives at typical market levels of fortification could increase the share of teenage girls with insufficient iodine intake from 54% to 65%. Among women aged 19 to 49, this figure would rise from 32% to 42%, according to the model.

Which products were examined

The researchers analysed the UK market for plant-based substitutes: 146 drinks replacing milk, 76 yoghurts and 67 cheeses. Calcium was added to 61% of products, vitamin B12 to 46%, riboflavin to 19%, and iodine to only 12%.

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The model showed that replacing one-third of dairy products with plant-based alternatives could reduce iodine intake by 9–21%, as well as lower intake of calcium, riboflavin and vitamin B12. With a complete switch to non-dairy alternatives, insufficient iodine intake could reach 80% among teenage girls and 72% among teenage boys.

Researchers' proposal

The authors of the study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, believe that mandatory iodine fortification of all non-dairy alternatives could prevent the average decline in iodine intake. In the United Kingdom, there is no formal requirement to add micronutrients to plant-based dairy alternatives.

Dietitian Nicola Ludlam-Raine stressed that the study findings do not mean an inevitable deficiency for every person who switched to such products, as the overall diet matters. She advised checking labels and choosing plant-based drinks fortified with iodine.

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