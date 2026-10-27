In the United States, Jennifer Shuford, the deputy director and chief medical officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is expected to leave her post on November 12. The Guardian reports, citing an agency email obtained by the outlet.

Resignation after work at the CDC

Donald Trump appointed Shuford in April to a team of four CDC leaders. She has held the position for about six months. Shuford is set to leave it after the U.S. midterm elections.

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In a statement emailed by CDC Director Erica Schwartz, Shuford said she was leaving to spend more time with her family. She also thanked Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the opportunity to help lead the CDC.

Previous personnel changes

The appointment of the leadership team was intended to stabilize the CDC after the agency’s previous director, Susan Monarez, left her post less than a month after taking office. She publicly called Kennedy Jr.’s directives “unscientific.”

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