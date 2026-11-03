In Singapore, a nine-and-a-half-hour outage in public healthcare digital systems on October 13 occurred because a contractor failed to carry out a mandatory security update. The incident led to the rescheduling of about 4,000 outpatient appointments, while some patients waited for up to two hours, Channel NewsAsia reports.

All public healthcare clusters affected

The disruption affected the country’s three public healthcare clusters: NHG Health, National University Health System and SingHealth. The affected services included appointment booking, visitor registration, medication dispensing and billing.

Healthcare institutions switched to procedures for system failures. Additional staff were deployed to support operations, while doctors used separate read-only patient records and manual procedures to continue providing necessary care. According to Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How, no incidents related to the outage that affected patient safety were recorded.

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Shared dependence of backup infrastructure

The national health technology agency Synapxe instructed a service provider to carry out the required update, but it was not completed before the scheduled global change. The update concerned a shared Domain Name System, or DNS, which helps systems locate and connect to applications.

Tan Kiat How said the change was known about and the outage could have been avoided, and apologized for the service disruption. He noted that Synapxe is reviewing the provider’s contractual obligations and will take appropriate action if it establishes that there was a breach. At the same time, he said, the agency retains responsibility for the resilience of critical systems regardless of outsourcing.

The public healthcare backup infrastructure, including two data centres, depended on a single DNS service and a shared security configuration. Therefore, switching between the data centres would not have resolved the problem. The investigation also found that the incident was not a cyberattack: there was no unauthorized access, compromise or loss of patient data. Synapxe is strengthening monitoring and fault diagnostics, and will also review shared dependencies and alternative recovery mechanisms.

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