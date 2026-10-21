Women in the United States can expect to spend seven years of their lives caring for older relatives or friends — three years more than men, for whom this figure is four years. These findings from a University of Michigan study were published by News-Medical.

Researchers estimate that the expected duration of such care among women rose from six years in 2011 to seven years in 2023. Among men, the figure remained at four years over this period.

Helping older relatives and friends

The study’s authors, Vicki Freedman and Crystal Y. T. Ng, analyzed nearly 8,500 responses from participants in the National Study of Caregiving and federal population data. Based on this, they estimated how many years of care for older people Americans aged 20 and over can expect if current rates continue in the future.

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Care includes assistance with personal hygiene and dressing, household tasks, transportation, and medical tasks. According to the study, women can expect more years of such care than men for each of the types of support considered.

Caring for a partner

At the same time, no difference between women and men was found in caring for a husband, wife, or partner: representatives of both sexes can devote an average of about 1.5 years of their lives to this. Women may spend more than a year longer caring for parents, several months longer caring for grandparents, and more than a year longer helping other relatives and friends.

The number of family caregivers helping Americans aged 65 and over has risen over the past decade from 18 million in 2011 to more than 24 million in recent years. Researchers also noted an increase in the number of older people without close relatives, which may heighten the need for help beyond the immediate family circle.

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