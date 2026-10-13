Brazil has published a provisional measure requiring call authentication by telecommunications operators and imposing a 15-day restriction on outgoing calls for users who make mass short calls. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed Document No. 1396 on October 9, and it was published in the official gazette on October 13, 2026, The Rio Times reports.

The measure provides that the operator whose network originates the call must confirm its origin. Transit networks must retain authentication information, while the recipient's operator must verify it before connecting the call. Unauthenticated calls will be blocked at the delivery stage, except for cases determined by the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel.

Criteria for the 15-day restriction

A user's ability to make calls may be restricted for 15 days if, in one day, they made more than 1,000 calls from one line or more than 10,000 calls from all of their lines. At least 85% of these calls must be short.

Short calls will include unanswered calls, calls forwarded to voicemail, and completed connections lasting up to six seconds. Anatel will be able to change these thresholds through a reasoned decision aimed at strengthening consumer protection. Government bodies, as well as healthcare, public security, and civil defense services, are exempt from the restriction while exercising their powers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Number database and company data

The provisional measure also provides for the creation of a centralized telephone number database under Anatel's supervision. It will store data on number holders and, for companies, their registered name, tax number, and logo.

If an authenticated call is made by a company, the recipient's operator must display its name and logo. Operators will finance the database's operation and may pass part of the costs on to companies initiating calls, under conditions to be determined by the regulator.

Anatel must develop detailed rules within 60 days. Restrictions on the number of calls from one line and the blocking of calls and messages with access codes that do not meet the regulator's requirements will take effect 30 days after the document's publication. Call authentication, blocking of unauthenticated calls, display of company data, and operation of the number database will apply after Anatel's rules enter into force. For the provisional measure to finally become law, it must be approved by Brazil's National Congress.

Read us on