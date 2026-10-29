In Japan, the Kansai region is becoming one of the main sites for data center construction amid growing demand linked to the spread of artificial intelligence. According to Fuji Chimera Research Institute, the region's data centers occupy approximately 1.16 million square meters, or 25% of the total area of such facilities in the country.

More than 60% of Japan's data centers are currently concentrated in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Facilities in Kansai are seen as backup infrastructure in the event of a natural disaster near the capital, as well as a way to ensure low data transmission latency for companies in major cities, The Japan Times reports.

New facilities in Osaka and Kyoto

Optage, a subsidiary of Kansai Electric Power, launched the Sonezaki data center in Osaka in January, about a 10-minute walk from Osaka Station. The facility has a capacity of 13 megawatts. A company representative said the number of inquiries is nearly enough to fill the data center due to rapidly growing AI-related demand.

By 2035, Optage plans to build data centers at at least three locations in Kansai and other regions. The company intends to allocate around 300 billion yen for the construction of facilities and the laying of submarine cables to connect them with overseas data centers.

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In January, KDDI also began operating a data center at the site of a former Sharp plant in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture. NTT Data Group plans to open a facility in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, in the next fiscal year, while Kansai Electric, together with U.S. operator CyrusOne, plans to launch a data center in Seika in neighboring Kyoto Prefecture.

Regional hubs

Tokyo and Kansai together account for nearly 90% of Japan's data centers. The construction of large facilities in major cities is complicated by power supply constraints and difficulties in finding sites. The development of telecommunications infrastructure is a separate challenge for regional projects.

Hokkaido and Akita Prefecture have been named among the possible new hubs for the industry. In Akita City, the country's largest data center is being built in an industrial park and is planned to begin operating no earlier than 2030. In Ishikari, Hokkaido, the city formed a consortium with 11 companies in July, including NTT East and Sakura Internet, to develop data centers powered by renewable energy.

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