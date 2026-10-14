In Russia — an aggressor state — state-owned companies spent more than three times as much on purchasing landline phones in the first eight months of 2026 as they did during the same period in 2025. This is happening amid mobile internet restrictions that have affected nearly 80% of the country, Euronews reports.

Purchases worth 118 million rubles

According to data cited by the Russian business outlet Vedomosti, spending on landline phones reached 118 million rubles, or about €1.26 million, between January and August. The number of tenders for such purchases rose by 12.5%.

The largest number of purchases was recorded in the country’s major business and infrastructure centers. Market participants linked the growing demand to mobile internet restrictions, ministries’ and companies’ transition to Russian-made software PBX systems after Western suppliers left the market, as well as the need for secure communication channels.

Regular mobile internet restrictions

Russia began systematically shutting down mobile internet in May 2025, when services became unavailable in more than 40 regions ahead of Victory Day celebrations. Since then, sporadic restrictions have become regular.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An independent monitoring project recorded 655 shutdowns in June 2025 and 2,099 in July. According to analysts’ estimates, the July figure exceeded the total number of such cases worldwide during the entire previous year.

The disruptions affected banking services, taxis, food delivery services and navigation, especially in rural areas. Russian authorities explain the restrictions as protection against Ukrainian drones, which, they claim, can be controlled via mobile internet. Experts dispute this explanation, noting that drones can fly along pre-programmed routes without a network connection.

In March, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the presidential administration uses landline phones. Soon afterward, Mikhail Oseevsky, the head of the state telecommunications company Rostelecom, urged Russians to keep a landline phone at home in case of an emergency.

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