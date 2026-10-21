Estonia is preparing for the construction of a new fiber-optic cable that will connect Sweden, Estonia and Finland. The project is being developed by the Sweden-registered telecommunications company GlobalConnect AB, ERR News reports. The line is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

Route through Estonian islands

The cable will be laid along the seabed from the Swedish island of Gotland to the Estonian island of Saaremaa. The route will then run to Hiiumaa and mainland Estonia, through Harju County, and then along the seabed to Helsinki, Finland.

The onshore section of the route in Estonia is to run between Haapsalu and Viimsi. Its length will be approximately 250 kilometers. Another approximately 300 kilometers will account for underwater connections with Finland, Sweden and Estonia's two largest islands.

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Seabed surveys and financing

Seabed surveys are set to begin near Saaremaa. They are needed to identify a suitable cable route and assess factors that should be taken into account during the design process. The results will also be used for a preliminary assessment of the need for an environmental impact assessment procedure.

Estonia's Ministry of Climate has issued GlobalConnect AB permits for marine surveys valid until the end of the year. Applications for the right to use the seabed and permits to build the submarine cable are being considered by Estonia's Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority.

The project is estimated to cost approximately €40 million, of which €15.7 million will be provided by the EU's Connecting Europe Facility Digital program. The Estonian government is not financing the project, but helped attract EU funding and coordinate international and domestic cooperation. According to Tõnu Nirk, a representative of Estonia's Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, the new line is intended to provide an additional physically separate data transmission route and increase network capacity in the Baltic region.

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