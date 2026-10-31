In the United States, Hong Kong telecommunications operator HKT has agreed to cease international and domestic telecommunications services by September 1, 2027. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing the company’s agreement with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Terms of the agreement

HKT must submit an application to the FCC to discontinue services in the United States within 30 days. The company is one of Hong Kong’s leading telecommunications operators and a subsidiary of PCCW Ltd. PCCW did not immediately comment on the agreement.

In October 2025, the FCC announced its intention to revoke HKT’s authorization to operate in the United States. The regulator cited national security concerns and HKT’s ties to China Unicom, which holds a stake in PCCW.

The agreement means that the FCC will not continue proceedings to revoke HKT’s authorization. According to a source, those proceedings could have revealed more details about Washington’s national security concerns.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

FCC measures against Chinese companies

Previously, the FCC barred China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom from providing international telecommunications services in the United States, citing broad national security risks.

On October 30, the commission also voted to ban Chinese laboratories from testing US electronics from December 2028. The FCC said it intends to prohibit Chinese telecommunications companies from having direct access to US telephone numbers on national security grounds.

The plan may apply to Chinese IP network service providers, as well as companies using equipment made by manufacturers listed by the FCC as posing national security risks, including Huawei and ZTE. Other measures under consideration by the commission include restricting Chinese telecommunications companies’ connections to US networks and the operation of their data centers in the United States. China consistently denies any wrongdoing.

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