In the United States, California agreed to receive $1.42 billion in federal funding to expand broadband internet, but did not agree to stop enforcing its own net neutrality rules and other telecommunications regulations. Ars Technica reports.

The funds are provided under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, which has a total budget of $42 billion. California plans to allocate $1.42 billion to deploy broadband access at 270,571 locations and could receive up to $1.86 billion in total for infrastructure and other projects.

Federal agency condition

The US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) requires states not to apply rate regulation or net neutrality rules to internet providers that receive BEAD funds. The restriction applies both to services funded by the program and to the provider's other services within the state for the duration of the subgrant or federal interest.

Under BEAD rules, net neutrality provisions include bans on blocking content, slowing traffic, imposing data caps, or using paid prioritization. According to the publication, providers that receive funding could potentially be exempt from such requirements for up to 14 years.

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California does not rule out a lawsuit

California Public Utilities Commission President John Reynolds said in a letter to NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth that the commission cannot be bound by conditions that are unconstitutional or lack a legal basis. He also noted that the commission has no authority to prevent other state bodies from enforcing California laws.

California considers the federal condition vague and potentially inconsistent with the legislation that created the BEAD program. The state will not enter into subgrant agreements with providers until it resolves its differences with the NTIA over the interpretation of this condition. If the agency does not change its position, California may go to court to challenge the constitutionality of the requirement.

An NTIA representative told Ars Technica that the grant agreement terms constitute the complete contract between the agency and the commission, and that California's letter containing its reservations is not part of the agreement. At the same time, a spokesperson for Governor Gavin Newsom stressed that state laws, including net neutrality protections, remain in force.

California's net neutrality law prohibits providers from blocking or slowing lawful traffic, as well as from charging websites or online services for delivering or prioritizing their traffic. A separate state law prohibits mobile operators from slowing services for emergency responders during emergencies.

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