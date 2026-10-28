Cyberattack shuts down Belgian tax portal — Channel NewsAsia

In Belgium, a cyberattack affected the digital services of the Federal Public Service Finance. As a result, the agency temporarily shut down the online portal for filing tax returns, as well as several other services. This was reported on Wednesday, October 28, by Channel NewsAsia.

System checks

The agency said it currently has no indications of data leakage or theft. At the same time, it noted that the circumstances of the incident are being thoroughly investigated. The precautionary shutdown of services is intended to limit risks and enable specialists to carry out technical work to protect the agency's systems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deadline extension

Due to the disruptions, the agency will extend the deadlines for filing tax returns. It promised to announce the specific new date as soon as possible. The agency linked the extension of deadlines to the disruption of digital services.

Some services remain operational

A significant portion of other Federal Public Service Finance applications remains available with full or partial functionality. According to the agency, some of the available applications are not operating at full capacity.

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