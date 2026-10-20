GMO Internet Group’s information security unit said that the Chinese AI tool Artex was used during a series of recent cyberattacks on companies in Japan. As Channel NewsAsia reports, specialists reached this conclusion following an investigation conducted jointly with external organizations.

Attacks against Japanese businesses

In recent weeks, dozens of Japanese companies — from restaurant chains to a car rental operator — reported unauthorized access to systems or data leaks. These incidents could potentially have affected millions of customers.

GMO representative Daiki Fukumori wrote in a corporate blog that the attacks were directed almost exclusively at Japan. According to him, the GMO unit identified six internet servers from which AI-enabled attacks were launched. The servers were generally classified by sectors, including finance, e-commerce and logistics. The locations of the servers and the identities of their operators were not specified.

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Developer stops updating Artex

Artex was developed to strengthen organizations’ cyber defenses: the tool was intended to use AI to conduct security testing and identify potential vulnerabilities. This month, the developer closed programmers’ access to the source code, acknowledging abuse of the tool by malicious actors after South Korea linked Artex to several breaches at financial institutions.

The developer said that using Artex for cyberattacks runs counter to the project’s purpose and announced that it would no longer be updated. GMO passed the information to law enforcement agencies. The Japanese government called on companies to strengthen cyber defenses, while the head of the ruling party’s cybersecurity committee declared a state of emergency this month due to new threats.

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