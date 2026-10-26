Indian company Tata Communications has announced investments of nearly $450 million in high-speed network infrastructure to connect data center corridors for artificial intelligence in India. The company plans to lay around 10,000 kilometers of new backbone fiber-optic cables.

Connecting data centers

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the new infrastructure is intended to connect data center clusters with companies providing cloud services, global capability centers and other organizations, including banks. Tata Communications provides enterprises with data transmission and cybersecurity services.

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Three stages of expansion

The network expansion is planned to be carried out in three stages. They will cover the Mumbai—Pune—Hyderabad—Chennai corridor, the east coast and data center ecosystems in the west of the country.

Among the locations named by the company are Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Jamnagar and GIFT City. Tata Communications announced the planned investments on October 26.

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