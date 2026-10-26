Hundreds of attempts to hack websites have been recorded in Latvia over the past few days, but none of them were successful. This was reported by LSM English, citing Latvia’s cyber incident response center CERT.lv.

Websites were temporarily taken offline for updates

Last week, a significant number of websites of state institutions, municipalities and private companies in Latvia and many other countries were temporarily taken offline due to cybersecurity risks. Resource administrators had to update them urgently.

According to CERT.lv, most websites important to the public have already resumed operation. At the same time, about five such resources remained unavailable, including rindapiearsta.lv, where users can find information about medical institutions providing state-funded services and where these services can be obtained most quickly. The websites of Rīgas siltums and Latvian Radio were also not working.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The center noted that a significant number of websites may continue to be inaccessible to users abroad, although access to them will likely be gradually restored on October 26.

Attackers need specific knowledge

Deputy head of CERT.lv Varis Teivans stressed that, at the time of the report, no website had been hacked. According to him, attackers’ activity is noticeable but not extraordinary. To exploit the vulnerability, malicious actors need specific knowledge both about the method of attack and the system it targets.

Teivans believes that infrastructure defenders are currently helped by the fact that many attackers are likely opportunists rather than professionals. He also noted that state institutions handled the situation well, although system recovery is still ongoing. Last week, CERT.lv reported that approximately 6,000 websites could be vulnerable due to software problems; dozens of operators of private web resources have already sought assistance from the center.

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