In Singapore, the personal data of around 110,000 members of the Alliance Medinet healthcare services system may have been compromised as a result of a cyber incident. Unauthorized access was gained to a system containing the members' database, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a statement by parent company Alliance Healthcare Group.

What data may have been compromised

According to Alliance Healthcare Group, the database contained names, personal identification numbers and contact information. The company also said that the bank details of seven individuals and the medical diagnosis of one member may potentially have been compromised.

Alliance Medinet is a corporate unit of Alliance Healthcare Group and provides healthcare management and administration services to third parties. The company is notifying affected members through its own channels, partners or relevant clients. Other subsidiaries of Alliance Healthcare Group were not affected by the incident, according to the company.

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Insurers' response

Alliance Medinet serves a number of insurers, including HSBC Life, Great Eastern and Income Insurance. HSBC Life said the incident affected 2,614 individual policyholders and 1,381 members of corporate group policies. The company said its systems were not compromised and that Benefits Hub app login credentials were not affected, according to Alliance Medinet.

Income Insurance said the incident affected one of its corporate accounts, covering around 70 people. Names, personal identification numbers, mobile numbers, policy numbers, and insurance coverage start and end dates may potentially have been accessible. The insurer said it currently has no evidence that banking or medical information was compromised.

Investigation continues

Alliance Healthcare Group said that after detecting the incident, it took steps to contain it and engaged independent cybersecurity and digital forensics specialists. The company also introduced round-the-clock network and dark web monitoring. Singapore's Personal Data Protection Commission was notified of the incident on October 21.

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