In Singapore, the average price of a mobile phone rose by nearly 12% — from 898 Singapore dollars in 2023 to 1,000 Singapore dollars in 2026. Amid rising prices, consumers are using their devices for longer, turning to repair services more often and buying used smartphones, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Sales of new devices declined

According to NielsenIQ, sales of new phones in the country fell by nearly 14% in 2023–2025 — from 1.34 million to 1.16 million devices. More than two-thirds of smartphones sold in 2026 cost over 1,000 Singapore dollars. Three years earlier, just over half of the devices sold had that price.

Louise Hawley, head of technology and durables at NielsenIQ in the Asia-Pacific region, noted that the smartphone replacement cycle has become longer. Users now typically keep a phone for three to four years, whereas previously this period was about two and a half years.

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Demand for repairs and used smartphones

Retailer Litemobile repairs between 4,000 and 5,000 phones each month at its seven outlets. Customers most often replace batteries and also repair screens and charging ports. According to the company’s director, Desmond Goh, after replacing the battery at around two years, users can continue using the device.

At the Mister Mobile chain, the number of repairs increased by 46% in 2023–2025 and by another 12% since the beginning of 2026. The company carries out about 7,000 repairs per month, mainly for phones that are three to five years old. Mister Mobile also takes in more than 10,000 devices each month under its trade-in programme: about 95% of them are resold, while the rest are sent for recycling.

Electronic waste recycling company Virogreen said that in the first eight months of 2026, the volume of mobile phones it received was 10.7% higher than for the whole of 2025. According to company consultant Vincent Kwak, depending on the model, between 80% and 90% of a phone’s materials can be recovered, including aluminium, other metals and precious metals from printed circuit boards.

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