Estonia criticizes bill on registering AI agents — ERR News

Estonia has prepared legislative amendments that would allow people to register special codes for AI agents, but the proposal has drawn criticism from technology companies, lawyers and government agencies. As ERR News reports, critics consider the document insufficiently developed and point to potential threats to digital security.

An AI agent, unlike a chatbot, receives a task and independently seeks a way to complete it. Such tools can, among other things, help with tax returns, analysing bank accounts, mobile service tariffs or searching for airline tickets. Providing agents with bank card data may create security risks, the report notes.

Codes for agents

Minister of Economy and Industry Liina Vahtras explained that the state does not plan to grant AI agents a separate digital identity. Instead, a person will be able to register an additional “agent code” in order to distinguish, in private or public information systems, between their own actions and operations performed by a program on their behalf.

These codes are expected to be entered into a centralized database where it will be possible to verify which agent is acting on behalf of a particular person. The initial idea of also allowing companies to register agents and allowing one person to have several agents was abandoned. At the first stage, authorities plan to allow an individual to register only one agent.

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Security and liability concerns

Cybernetica, a company that took part in creating Estonia’s e-government infrastructure, submitted 11 pages of comments on the bill. Its representatives said that the document contains contradictions, will not achieve its stated goals in its current form and may be dangerous.

Cybernetica development manager Arne Ansper stressed that simple registration is not enough: agents need reliable authentication and signing mechanisms with a level of protection comparable to ID cards, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID. In his view, granting agents broad powers with a lower level of protection would weaken overall digital security.

The Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications also called for the document not to be advanced in its current form. The association’s president, Ats Albre, pointed to uncertainty over liability when an agent submits user data to state authorities. He believes that ultimate responsibility should remain with the person.

According to ERR News, no ministry had approved the bill by the deadline; only the State Chancellery approved it. Vahtras said that legal, communications and technical working groups are working in parallel, and that the initiative itself may still be revised. The legislative amendments are planned to be submitted to the Riigikogu in early November.

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