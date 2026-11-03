Virgin Media O2 halts fibre rollout — Channel NewsAsia

British telecommunications company Virgin Media O2 is cutting staff costs, halting the rollout of its fibre network and holding talks on using competitor BT’s network. The company aims to increase profitability and reduce debt, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Cost cuts

Virgin Media O2 intends to reduce total personnel costs by around 30%. Most of the cuts will affect roles not directly related to customer service. The group employs around 15,000 people.

Chief Executive Officer Lutz Schuler described the changes as difficult but necessary. According to him, the company cannot remain unchanged given market conditions, the regulatory environment for fibre networks and technological changes in the economy.

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Third-quarter results

In the third quarter, Virgin Media O2 lost 23,300 fixed-line subscribers, reducing their total number to 5.5 million. The company’s quarterly revenue fell by 5.7% to £2.4 billion. Adjusted core profit decreased by 2.6% to £995 million.

The company, jointly owned by Liberty Global and Telefonica, is under pressure from BT’s fibre network expansion and competition from numerous small alternative operators.

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