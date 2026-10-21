French telecommunications operator Orange said on Wednesday, October 21, that an incident had affected its mobile network in France. According to the company’s assessment, this caused customers across the country to experience significant disruptions to mobile services. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia on October 21, citing Reuters.

Reports of problems

Downdetector, which tracks outages by aggregating status reports from several sources, showed tens of thousands of reports of problems with Orange’s mobile services in France on Wednesday morning. The data concerned Wednesday morning, when Orange also confirmed significant disruptions.

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Restoration efforts

An Orange spokesperson told Reuters in a statement that technical teams were identifying the cause of the incident and working to restore services. At the time of the statement, the company linked the widespread disruptions specifically to an incident in its mobile network in France.

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