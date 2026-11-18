The main story campaign of Grand Theft Auto 6 can be completed in about 50 hours.

However, to earn the Platinum Trophy on PlayStation 5, players will need to spend about 200 hours.

According to insider Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, the story will consist of 100 missions spread across five chapters. The 50 hours mentioned refer only to the main story, excluding side missions and additional activities.

For comparison, the main story of GTA 5 takes about 32 hours to complete, while Red Dead Redemption 2 takes about 50 hours. At the same time, Rockstar North co-director Rob Nelson previously stated that his own playthrough of GTA 6 lasted about 80 hours, including side missions and exploring the open world.

One of the most challenging tasks for earning the Platinum trophy may be the photo hunt. According to Henderson’s estimate, players will need to find and photograph 170 different animal species in the fictional state of Leonida. A similar mechanic was already present in Red Dead Redemption 2, where exploring wildlife was part of achieving 100% completion.

All of the information provided is based on leaked preview materials and has not yet been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games. GTA 6 will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: Insider Gaming

Ukraine ranked last among European countries in the Grand Theft Auto VI affordability ranking. To purchase the standard edition of the highly anticipated game, a Ukrainian worker would have to work more than 31 hours. By comparison, a resident of Luxembourg, which topped the ranking, would need to work only an hour and a half.

At 12:00 a.m. on November 19, the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI—a new, large-scale game from Rockstar Games—will take place. After many years of anticipation and numerous delays, gamers will be able to immerse themselves in the story of the criminal duo Lucia and Jason, which unfolds in sunny Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto 6 scored 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, tying for first place in the ranking of the highest-rated games in history with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was released in 1997.

Read us on