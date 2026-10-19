On October 19, the DraculaN Season 7 Counter-Strike 2 LAN tournament, organized by Digital Crusade, kicked off in Bucharest. On the first day of competition, Leo Team played three matches in Group D: they lost to ASTRAL in their opener, crushed Bayankhongor in the elimination round, but lost to ASTRAL again in the decisive series, ending their run in the tournament.

DraculaN Season 7 is taking place from October 19 to 23 with 24 teams participating. The total prize pool for the competition is $35,000. Matches are being held in person in Bucharest, and the group stage features a GSL-style format to determine which teams advance to the playoffs.

A Rough Start Against ASTRAL

Leo Team’s first opponent was ASTRAL. The opening match of Group D was a BO1 on Cache, where the Ukrainian team was unable to put up a fight and lost 2–13.

The loss sent Leo to the lower half of the group bracket, where the next match became decisive: another loss would have meant elimination from the tournament.

Leo Team crushed Bayankhongor in the elimination match

In the elimination match, Leo Team faced Bayankhongor in a BO3 series. This time, the team demonstrated a completely different level of play and confidently closed out the series with a 2–0 victory.

On Ancient, Leo gave their opponent no chance, finishing the map with a score of 13–0. On Dust2, the team continued to dominate, conceding only one round to their opponent—13–1.

The victory kept Leo Team in the running for a spot in the playoffs. To secure that spot, they had to face ASTRAL for the second time that day and avenge their opening-match loss.

Second Match Against ASTRAL: A Battle That Went to the Third Map

In the decisive Group D match, the teams faced off again in a BO3 series. This time, Leo Team managed to force a close contest and take the series to a third map.

On Dust2, ASTRAL proved to be the stronger team, winning 13–4. However, Leo Team responded on Ancient, where they secured a 13–7 victory, tying the series.

The match was decided on Cache. Despite their success on the second map, Leo Team was unable to complete the comeback: ASTRAL won 13–5 and took the series 2–1.

Thus, Leo Team finished the group stage of DraculaN Season 7 with a 1–2 record and failed to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Results of the first day of play for Leo Team

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/24e524524e454e/leo-team582480.mp4

Leo Team’s performance at DraculaN Season 7 was mixed. The team started the tournament with a tough loss but quickly bounced back in the elimination match, winning two maps with lopsided scores of 13-0 and 13-1.

However, in the decisive series against ASTRAL, Leo lacked consistency over the course of three maps. After losing on Dust2, the team bounced back on Ancient but failed to build on that success on Cache.

The first day of competition ended with Leo Team’s elimination from the tournament, but their victory over Bayankhongor and their ability to bounce back after a rough start were key moments in the team’s performance in Bucharest.

Leo Team’s Results at DraculaN Season 7

Leo Team — ASTRAL: 0–1 Cache — 2:13. Leo Team vs. Bayankhongor: 2–0 Ancient — 13:0.

Dust2 — 13:1. Leo Team vs. ASTRAL: 1–2 Dust2 — 4:13.

Ancient — 13:7.

Cache — 5:13.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/24e524524e454e/leo-team500736-1.mp4

DraculaN Season 7 will run through October 23. After the group stage concludes, the top teams will continue competing for a share of the $35,000 prize pool in the playoffs.

Read us on