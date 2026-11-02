NAVI kicked off IEM Beijing 2026 with a victory over the reigning Major champions

The Ukrainian club Natus Vincere got off to a strong start at the IEM Beijing 2026 CS2 tournament, defeating the Falcons 2-0 in their first group stage match.

On Ancient, which NAVI selected, the Ukrainians confidently controlled the game and won 13–5.

On Mirage, the battle was much more intense. The teams traded rounds, and one of the key moments was an ace by NAVI player makazze, who single-handedly eliminated all five opponents.

In the end, NAVI won the second map 13–11 and secured a 2–0 series victory.

In their next match, the Ukrainians will face FURIA. The winner of the match will advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs, while the losing team will continue competing in the lower bracket.

On the night of May 18, the Ukrainian esports team Natus Vincere (NAVI) won the grand final of the IEM Atlanta 2026 Counter-Strike 2 tournament. In the decisive match, the Ukrainians defeated GamerLegion and claimed the championship title.

Read also: CS2 scandal—Ukrainian player competed in a project with Russia.

Also, Vladislav “leen” Stepanov is back with Leo Team: an exclusive interview with the player.

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