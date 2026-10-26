Esports team Red Dunes from Abu Dhabi won the Street Fighter League championship for the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia region, held in London, United Kingdom. In the Street Fighter 6 tournament final, the team defeated GTW 70:30, received $60,000 in prize money and earned the right to compete at the world championship in Tokyo. This was reported by The National.

Final in London

The tournament took place as part of MCM Comic Con London at the ExCeL exhibition centre. The competition's prize pool totalled $100,000. The season featured 24 players divided into six teams representing Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Red Dunes reached the playoffs after finishing second in the regular season, losing only to GTW. In the semi-final, the team defeated YESports 60:20, and then beat GTW in the decisive match.

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Team roster and next goal

Red Dunes consisted of Adel Anouche, who grew up in Abu Dhabi and competes as Big Bird; Jordanian Amjad Al-Shalabi, known by the alias AngryBird; Norwegian Arman Hanjani, known as Phenom; and Swede Joel Sundell, who competes as Juicy Joe.

In the final, Anouche secured two important victories using the character C Viper after the team's unsuccessful start. Sundell defeated player Bravery, while Al-Shalabi concluded the contest by defeating Zhen with the character Akuma.

This is Red Dunes' first championship title under this name and the roster's third consecutive regional victory in the Street Fighter League. The Street Fighter League World Championship final will take place on March 10–14 at Ryogoku Kokugikan arena in Tokyo. The team has already competed twice at the world level but has not yet won this tournament.

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