Rockstar Games, which is developing Grand Theft Auto VI, has unveiled a limited-edition collection of PlayStation 5 cases in collaboration with the German travel accessories brand RIMOWA. These exclusive sets will not be available for retail purchase and are intended solely for the friends and family of the project’s participants.

The set includes a small black suitcase featuring a palm tree print and bright pink Vice City lettering—the name of the fictional city that serves as one of the main settings in GTA 6. Inside, you’ll find a specially designed PlayStation 5 console, controllers, and the game itself.

The collaboration was created as a limited Friends and Family edition—such sets are intended for a select group of people and are not sold to the general public. The project was timed to coincide with the release of the new Grand Theft Auto installment.

The publication of photos of the exclusive suitcase sparked a mixed reaction on social media. Users are wondering why the company would showcase a product that’s impossible to buy and are joking that they’d like to be added to the company’s list of friends and family.

Some commenters speculate that such sets may eventually appear on eBay, though at significantly higher prices.

This was reported by RIMOWA.

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