In the fast pace of modern life, self-care becomes a ritual. Building on this philosophy, the alís brand presents the Magnesium Collection—a three-step body care line with magnesium and the Soft Cotton & Santal fragrance, which combines a scientific approach to skincare with the pleasure of a sensory experience. The key active ingredient in the new collection is Magnesium PCA—a bioavailable form of magnesium that is structurally similar to the skin’s natural moisturizing factor (NMF).



This

ingredient helps maintain the skin’s hydration, balance, and comfort.



Clinical studies confirm that magnesium ions improve hydration of the skin’s stratum corneum, reduce transepidermal water loss, decrease roughness, and suppress inflammatory reactions. In alis formulas, the action of Magnesium PCA is enhanced by extracts of Centella asiatica and arnica, allantoin, panthenol, betaine, and natural lipids.



‘When creating the Magnesium Soft Cotton & Santal line, we wanted to provide a tool that works on two levels—physiological and mental. At the level of skin biochemistry, the active formula with magnesium restores the epidermal barrier and relieves cellular stress. On the mental level, the ritual’s regularity and tactile qualities take effect: the cream’s texture, the water’s temperature, and the familiar scent. “These elements help the nervous system shift out of a state of constant alertness,” comments the brand’s creative inspiration, cosmetologist Yulia Nikulina.



The Soft Cotton & Santal fragrance is built on a combination of the warmth of milky sandalwood and the softness of cotton, leaving a delicate trail on the skin.

The

line is designed as a skincare system and consists of three products:



• Magnesium Body Mist—a perfumed body mist with magnesium. The newest product in the alís line. The mist absorbs instantly without feeling sticky, restores the skin’s moisture balance, and serves as a gentle alternative to niche perfumes. A convenient way to moisturize your skin and take a break in the middle of the workday or after a workout.



• Magnesium Hand & Body Wash—a soothing magnesium-infused body and hand wash. A gentle formula for daily skin cleansing. Panthenol, betaine, and lipids moisturize the skin. And thanks to its carefully selected formula, the gel helps prevent dryness.



• Magnesium Body Cream—a body cream with magnesium, enriched with shea and coconut oils, combined with arnica and Asian centella extracts to soothe and moisturize. The texture absorbs quickly, restores the lipid barrier, leaves the skin silky smooth, and locks in the scent of sandalwood.



alís is a body care brand founded on the Japanese philosophy of Oubaitori [oubaitori], which teaches us not to compare ourselves to others and to flourish at our own pace. This forms the foundation of our approach: gentle formulas, sensory experiences, niche fragrances, and rituals that help you reconnect with yourself.

@alis.bodycare

https://ua.alisme.com/

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