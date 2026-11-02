Where to Get Your Hair Done in Dubai: Styling, Haircuts, and Hair Care at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s wide range of services helps you find a salon in Dubai where you can not only get your hair styled but also choose the right hair care products. This premium salon is located at the Kempinski Hotel & Residences on Palm Jumeirah and caters to a variety of needs—from a quick styling session before a meeting to a complete makeover with coloring, a haircut, and restorative treatments.

The salon’s address is Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Crescent West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE. You can make an appointment by calling +971 52 843 8463. In addition to hair services, the salon offers makeup, manicures, pedicures, and skincare treatments.

Where to Get Your Hair Styled in Dubai

At LEO BEAUTY CLUB, there’s a dedicated section for hair styling and finishing. You can visit here when you need to get your everyday hairstyle in order or prepare for dinner, a celebration, a photo shoot, or any other event. The list of services includes blowouts, professional styling, and braiding.

Hair styling allows you to work with the shape and texture of your hair in various ways. For a understated look, a sleek style with subtle volume is ideal, while for a festive occasion, you can discuss waves, curls, or a more intricate style with your stylist. Braiding is a great option for those who want their hair pulled back with eye-catching details. The stylist selects the final hairstyle based on the client’s hair length, thickness, and preferences.

Styling can be combined with other services: for example, you can get a fresh haircut and then finish the look with styling. This is convenient for both city residents and guests preparing for an event.

Haircuts and Hairstyle Selection at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

A hairstyle begins with more than just styling. How the hair falls after washing, how easily volume is created, and how easy it is to maintain the style at home depend largely on the haircut. At the LEO BEAUTY CLUB hair salon, we offer women’s and men’s haircuts with a finishing style.

When choosing a style, you can consider your hair length, its natural texture, and your usual styling routine. For some, it’s important to maintain length and refresh the ends; for others, it’s about changing the silhouette of the hairstyle or making it more structured. This approach helps combine your desired look with everyday comfort.

You can complement your haircut with coloring or conditioning treatments and finish with styling to see the complete result right away.

Hair Coloring: From Natural Shades to Advanced Techniques

For those looking for a salon in Dubai to change their hair color, LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers both full-head coloring and specific coloring techniques. The list includes balayage, ombre, highlights, lightening, and root touch-ups. Each option serves a specific purpose—from maintaining your current color to achieving a more dramatic transformation.

Balayage and ombre allow for seamless transitions between shades, creating a softer or more contrasting result. Highlights help add light accents, while full coloring helps change or even out the base color. If you simply want to maintain your current look, you can opt for root touch-ups.

Before a complex coloring treatment, it’s important to assess the hair’s current condition and discuss the desired result. This is especially true for lightening, where the final shade depends on previous treatments.

At LEO BEAUTY CLUB, color services are part of a comprehensive hair care program, so after a color change, you can immediately select the appropriate care and styling products.

Keratin, hair Botox, and professional hair care

A beautiful hairstyle depends not only on the stylist’s work but also on the condition of your hair. Dryness, frizz, or damaged ends affect how smoothly the strands lie and how the style looks. That’s why, in addition to haircuts and coloring, LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers treatments to smooth and care for the length of your hair.

One area of focus is keratin treatments, which are used to smooth the hair and make styling easier. We also offer hair Botox—a salon treatment designed to promote smoothness and provide cosmetic care. The specific choice depends on the hair’s texture, its condition, and the effect the client wishes to achieve.

The salon places special emphasis on the Balmain Hair Couture and La Biosthétique hair care programs. These complement the core hair services and allow clients to focus on the condition of their hair. These treatments can be booked as a standalone appointment or as part of a post-coloring routine or pre-event care.

This combination is particularly relevant for Dubai: the sun, seawater, air-conditioned environments, and frequent styling can all affect the appearance of the hair. Regular professional care helps maintain the desired texture and a well-groomed look between visits to the stylist.

Hair Extensions and Braids for a New Look

If you want to change the length or add volume without a long wait, LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers hair extensions. This service allows you to adjust the length and thickness of your hair, and the extension method and desired result are discussed with the stylist before the procedure.

Another option for changing your look is braiding. It works well for both everyday styles and special-occasion hairstyles. Combining braids with styling offers more opportunities to play with details, especially on long hair.

All these services are available at one hair salon: from evening styling to changing your hair’s length or color.

Hair and Makeup for a Special Occasion

Preparing for a party, wedding, photo shoot, or important meeting often involves more than just your hair. At LEO BEAUTY CLUB, you can combine a hairstyle with professional makeup. The salon offers daytime, evening, festive, and wedding makeup, and the booking service also features packages that combine makeup and styling.

The advantage of this approach is a cohesive overall look. The stylist works on the hair, the makeup artist handles the makeup, and the client can decide in advance what look she wants: a natural, everyday look or a more dramatic option for a special occasion.

For those who want to master their daily makeup routine, the list of services also includes one-on-one lessons. These complement the salon’s services by giving clients the opportunity to learn how to create their desired look on their own.

What other services does LEO BEAUTY CLUB offer in Dubai?

Hair services are just one part of LEO BEAUTY CLUB. The salon on Palm Jumeirah combines hair care, nail services, skincare, and body treatments. So a single visit can be dedicated not only to your hairstyle but also to other aspects of your beauty routine.

Manicures, pedicures, eyebrows, and eyelashes

The nail services include manicures and pedicures, gel polish, nail extensions, and nail art. You can choose a minimalist design or nail art with personalized details. These services are convenient to combine with getting ready for a special occasion or your regular beauty routine.

The salon also offers eyebrow shaping through threading and correction, as well as eyelash extensions. These treatments allow you to complete your look without having to visit other establishments.

Facial Cosmetology and Machine-Based Treatments

Another major focus at LEO BEAUTY CLUB is facial skincare. Services include manual facial treatments, anti-aging and sculpting procedures, as well as HydraFacial. The salon uses various technologies for skin treatments, including HydraFacial Syndeo, Dermadrop TDA, Dermapen 4, Virtue RF, and Liftera A.

These systems differ in how they work and their intended purposes: some focus on cleansing and hydration, while others target skin texture or firmness. The treatment plan is tailored to each client’s individual needs and skin type.

Body Care and Wellness

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s list of services includes massage, reflexology, exfoliation, body wraps, pressotherapy, and a Moroccan bath. The club also offers advanced body treatments, including Endospheres Therapy and Icoone Laser. These services complement classic salon treatments and allow you to dedicate your visit not only to your appearance but also to relaxation.

Where is LEO BEAUTY CLUB located and how to make an appointment

LEO BEAUTY CLUB welcomes clients at the Kempinski Hotel & Residences on Crescent West, Palm Jumeirah. The salon is open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Appointments for hairstyling, haircuts, coloring, or other treatments can be made by phone at +971 52 843 8463, via Instagram @leobeautyclub.dubai, or through the online booking service.

When booking, you can immediately specify which service you need and arrange a combination of several treatments. This is especially convenient for those planning to create a complete look by a specific date. At LEO BEAUTY CLUB, you can start with a simple styling session and, if desired, complement it with coloring, hair care, makeup, or other beauty treatments—all under one roof on Palm Jumeirah.

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