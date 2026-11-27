On November 24, the Leo Beauty Club in Kyiv hosted a special beauty event dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Skeyndor—the iconic Spanish brand of professional cosmeceuticals.



The intimate atmosphere of the event combined professional expertise, aesthetics, and a genuine commitment to beauty and positive emotions for women—even during the most challenging times. Read about it in this UA.News report.



At the Leo Beauty Club, guests were treated to an introduction to Skeyndor’s philosophy, a presentation of innovative product lines, expert recommendations from cosmetic doctors, and a first look at the festive collection for Christmas and New Year’s.

Yevheniia Deyneha, brand manager for Skeyndor Ukraine, introduced guests to the Spanish brand’s concept and mission. Founded in 1966 by a team of chemists, it was one of the first in the world to actively incorporate innovative ingredients—retinol, vitamin C, liposomes, and aquaporins—into cosmetic formulas. Over six decades, the brand has evolved from a scientific laboratory into an international leader in professional cosmeceuticals. Today, Skeyndor products are available in more than 60 countries worldwide.

‘Skeyndor’s strength lies in the fact that, over its 60-year history, the brand has had enough time to meticulously refine every formula. Thanks to this, it now offers many different product lines tailored to the needs of various skin types. This is a major advantage for clinics, as specialists can select exactly the products a patient needs. Not every brand has such a wide range. Another important feature is continuous development. The company regularly refines its formulas, updates its product lines, analyzes customer feedback, and takes their needs into account,” said Yevgeniya Deyneha.



Professional Skincare: Individuality in Every Formula



At the heart of Skeyndor’s philosophy is the belief that true beauty begins with understanding the skin’s needs. That is why scientific research is combined with the expertise of dermatologists and beauty industry professionals. It is precisely this synergy between science and professional practice that formed the basis of the partnership with Leo Beauty Club—an international network of salons and clinics known for its premium level of service, a team of highly qualified specialists, and a personalized approach.



Alona Panchuk, a leading dermatologist and cosmetic physician at Leo Beauty Club, spoke in detail about the benefits of Skeyndor cosmeceuticals and the possibilities offered by various skincare programs. The brand offers a skincare system that combines professional in-clinic treatments with at-home regimens. This makes it possible not only to address specific aesthetic concerns but also to maintain results through daily skincare.



Skeyndor addresses a variety of skin needs—from hydration and restoration of the protective barrier to combating acne, pigmentation, and age-related changes. Several product lines stand out in particular:

Aquatherm —a series based on an exclusive marine mineral-thermal complex. It is designed to support the skin barrier, balance the microbiome, hydrate, and soothe the skin.

Power Retinol — a line containing retinoids, designed to stimulate regeneration, improve skin texture, and enhance overall skin health.

Clearist CTX — a new generation of products for combination and oily skin prone to acne. The formulas combine approaches from aesthetic medicine and psychodermatology, including Baby GABA and active ingredients designed to control cortisol levels and regulate sebum production.

The premium and super-premium lines—Global Lift, Corrective, Eternal, and Timeless Prodigy—hold a special place, as they are designed to comprehensively address age-related changes.

"What attracts me as a specialist to Skeyndor is, first and foremost, the wide variety of lines and products. There are products for problem skin, anti-aging care, pigmentation correction, retinol-based products, serums, creams, and cleansers. This allows me to tailor a skincare regimen very precisely to the needs of each individual patient. In my nearly five years at Leo Beauty Club, I’ve worked with various brands, so I have plenty to compare it to. It’s important to me that Skeyndor has a strong presence in Europe, particularly in Spain, Barcelona, and France. It’s a premium brand featured in prestigious hotels that offer professional skincare treatments. “For Leo Beauty Club, high-quality cosmeceuticals are a must,” Alona Panchuk shared.

She also noted that the brand’s six decades of history are not only a testament to its experience but also an indicator of its ability to continuously evolve and update its formulas.



Leo Beauty Club × Skeyndor: A Partnership Based on Expertise



Tetyana Butska, director of the Kyiv-based Leo Beauty Club chain, spoke about the partnership between the two brands, for which quality, professionalism, and personalized customer care are core values.

She thanked Skeyndor for the collaboration and emphasized that the Spanish brand’s products already play a significant role in the clinic’s professional skincare programs.

‘We work very closely with Skeyndor and make extensive use of its products in our professional skincare treatments. We are extremely pleased that the brand has chosen Leo Beauty Club as its partner. After all, it is backed by a strong scientific foundation and a reputable research center where new ingredients are studied and professional treatment protocols are developed. This is truly a deep scientific approach. Another cornerstone of our collaboration is Leo Beauty Club’s large team of specialists. It is of fundamental importance to us that procedures are performed by doctors with advanced medical degrees. We pay special attention to this, as we strive to ensure the quality of our services and a personalized approach to every client. “Only a specialist with the appropriate specialized education can properly assess a client’s needs and select the right skincare regimen,” emphasized Tetyana Butska.

This philosophy reflects the shared vision of Leo Beauty Club and Skeyndor: beauty should not be cookie-cutter. It requires knowledge, professional experience, attention to detail, and personalized solutions.

A Festive Mood from Skeyndor: Beauty in Gift Form



The presentation of Skeyndor’s New Year’s and Christmas collection served as the grand finale of the beauty event. Ahead of the most anticipated winter holidays, the brand has traditionally prepared a special offer for its fans—exquisite gift sets featuring comprehensive skincare routines.



This year, the collection features 16 different festive gift boxes based on the brand’s skincare lines. In addition to the sets, Skeyndor also unveiled a limited-edition fragrance collection—two distinct scents.



The exclusive Leo Beauty Club × Skeyndor event was not just a presentation of new beauty products, but an opportunity to get a closer look at European professional skincare culture, where science meets aesthetics, and beauty begins with self-care.



Leo Beauty Club is a space where women can take care of themselves holistically: from outer beauty to inner health. Here, they’re setting a new standard for service, where medicine becomes comfortable, understandable, and accessible.

You can visit the LEO BEAUTY CLUB salon at the following addresses:

KYIV

16B Lypkivskoho St.

18 Velyka Vasylkivska St.

Book online:

@leobeautyclub.kyiv

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