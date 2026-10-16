How to Put Together a Wardrobe for Your Child: Outfits for School, Outings, and Special Occasions from the Warsaw Boutique LEO KIDS

A child’s wardrobe can be practical, comfortable, and expressive all at once. For school, comfort and understated combinations are key; for outings with friends, freedom of movement is essential; and for special occasions, details that help create a festive mood are important. At the same time, a stylish outfit doesn’t have to consist of items from a single brand or be overly complicated: often, it’s enough to pair a few pieces of clothing, shoes, and colorful accents just right.

At the LEO KIDS boutique in Warsaw, located at 8 Mokotowska Street, you can find children’s clothing from well-known international brands, including Dolce & Gabbana Kids, Emporio Armani Kids, N°21 Kids, Ermanno Scervino Junior, and Trussardi Junior. For consultations and to inquire about the selection, please call +48 786 346 559. Here you can find outfits for a variety of occasions—from everyday activities to family celebrations—and a stylist will help you put together outfits suited to the occasion.

UA.News explains how to put together eight outfits for girls and boys, focusing on the outfit’s purpose, the combination of silhouettes, and the appropriateness of individual details.

Outfits for Girls at LEO KIDS

For a festive event: a dress with a bold print

For a birthday, family celebration, or other special occasion, a Dolce & Gabbana Kids dress with a poppy print can be the focal point of the outfit. The floral pattern makes the dress a standout piece on its own, so additional decorative details aren’t necessary. To maintain the outfit’s cohesiveness, choose shoes in a neutral color that won’t compete with the print for attention.

For a more formal look, pink patent leather Mary Jane shoes from Dolce & Gabbana Kids or leather ballet flats with a ribbon bow are ideal, while for a casual celebration, DG Original leather sneakers are a great choice. The choice depends on the nature of the event and how much your child will need to move around. If the dress already has a bold print, it’s best to keep the bag and accessories minimalist. This approach helps avoid an overwhelming look while still maintaining the outfit’s festive character.

For school: muted colors and layering

For a school wardrobe, it’s important to choose pieces that are easy to mix and match. A great foundation for such an outfit could be gray wide-leg pants by Ermanno Scervino Junior and a black cardigan by N°21 Kids with a jacquard floral pattern. Gray and black create a understated base, while the pattern on the cardigan adds a touch of individuality to the look.

You can wear a light blue striped shirt from N°21 Kids under the cardigan if you want to add a touch of color and flair to the look. This combination is easy to adapt to the temperature: indoors, you can take off the outer layer, and in cooler weather, you can keep it on. Wide-leg gray pants create a modern silhouette and can be paired with either classic shoes or black suede boots from Ermanno Scervino Junior. For school, it’s best to choose shoes that keep your child comfortable all day long.

For hanging out with friends: jeans and a bright top

A casual outfit should allow plenty of freedom of movement and not require constant attention to detail. Wide-leg jeans by Ermanno Scervino Junior with patch pockets are perfect for this. The loose fit and functional pockets create a relaxed look that’s perfect for an active day.

The jeans can be paired with a T-shirt or a lightweight knit top. For example, a Dolce & Gabbana Kids T-shirt with a Majolica print and a knot at the bottom adds a decorative touch to the outfit and helps break away from the usual combination of denim and a solid-color T-shirt. Since the top already has a bold design, it’s best to choose simpler pieces for the rest of the outfit.

You can complete the look with white Dolce & Gabbana Kids leather sneakers with flat soles and an Ermanno Scervino Junior bomber jacket, if the weather calls for it. This outfit is perfect for hanging out with friends, strolling around town, or casual family outings. If needed, you can swap out the T-shirt for a green Marni Kids sweatshirt without changing the overall look.

For a cultural event: a neutral base and subtle details

Visiting an exhibition, concert, theater performance, or family event doesn’t always call for a dress. An alternative could be pairing beige wide-leg knit pants from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Kids with a light blue striped shirt from N°21 Kids, which will add character to the look without overloading it with embellishments. Beige pairs easily with white, cream, navy blue, and black, making it a versatile foundation for various looks.

To give the outfit a put-together look, you can add a black N°21 Kids cardigan with a jacquard floral pattern in cooler weather. If the event involves spending a long time indoors, it’s best to choose soft fabrics and layered pieces that can be easily adjusted to the temperature. Finish off the look with simple Dolce & Gabbana Kids ballet flats and a small accessory without excessive embellishments.

The advantage of this look is its versatility: after the cultural event, the same pants can be worn as part of everyday outfits. Simply swap the shirt for a Dolce & Gabbana Kids T-shirt with the Majolica print and the ballet flats for comfortable sneakers to create a different look without having to completely revamp the wardrobe.

Outfits for Boys at LEO KIDS

For a family celebration: a polo shirt and leather sneakers

For a birthday, family dinner, or casual celebration, you can choose a combination of an Emporio Armani Kids cotton polo shirt and Dolce & Gabbana Kids New Roma sneakers made of nappa leather. A polo shirt looks neater than a regular T-shirt but doesn’t come across as overly formal. That’s why it’s perfect for events where it’s important to maintain a festive style without restricting your child’s movement.

Pair it with straight-leg dark blue Trussardi Junior pants. They’ll help balance the look and won’t distract from the shoes.

If the event takes place in cool weather, you can layer a lightweight Trussardi Junior sweatshirt over the polo shirt. It’s important that the outer layer isn’t too bulky and doesn’t restrict movement. The result is a versatile look that combines neatness and comfort.

For walks: a sporty style with contrasting details

For an active day, an outfit featuring an Emporio Armani Kids sweatshirt with contrasting sleeves and Emporio Armani Kids joggers is a great choice. The contrasting sleeves on the sweatshirt add a dynamic touch, while the pants maintain the sporty vibe of the look. At the same time, the outfit doesn’t require many additional accessories.

To maintain the outfit’s cohesiveness, opt for Dolce & Gabbana Kids DG Original sneakers made of genuine leather, whose color will complement one of the sweatshirt’s shades. This outfit is perfect for walks in the park, trips out of town, or hanging out with friends thanks to its relaxed silhouette.

Sportswear is also easy to mix and match on its own. The sweatshirt can be worn with jeans, and the joggers with a simple long-sleeve top. This allows you to create several outfit options from just a few pieces, without having to repeat the exact same outfit.

For school: a knit sweater and straight-leg pants

If the school dress code allows for casual wear, a dark blue Trussardi Junior pullover with a logo print makes for a great foundation. The dark color pairs easily with basic pieces, and the logo adds a subtle accent. This sweater can be worn over a shirt or a solid-color T-shirt—depending on the season and the school’s requirements.

For the bottom half of the outfit, dark blue straight-leg Trussardi Junior pants with a drawstring are a great choice. They complement the overall color scheme but, thanks to differences in texture, prevent the look from feeling monotonous. The drawstring allows for an adjustable fit, and the straight silhouette looks less sporty than classic joggers.

You can complete the outfit with understated Dolce & Gabbana Kids sneakers made of genuine leather or DG Original sneakers. Dressed this way, the outfit is appropriate not only for classes but also for other activities throughout the day.

For a casual cultural event: a light-colored sweatshirt and sneakers

For a trip to the museum, a children’s play, or a family event without a strict dress code, pair a cream-colored Trussardi Junior logo sweatshirt with white Dolce & Gabbana Kids DG Original leather sneakers. The light-colored top makes the outfit look lighter, and the white sneakers complement this color scheme. To keep the look from appearing too sporty, pair it with Ermanno Scervino Junior jeans featuring wide legs and patch pockets, or straight-leg pants in dark blue, gray, or graphite.

A cream shade works well as an alternative to the usual white: it has a softer look and pairs easily with neutral colors. At the same time, light-colored clothing requires more careful care, especially if the child spends a lot of time outdoors. For long walks, you can bring a light jacket or another outer layer to protect against changing weather.

This outfit is also easy to adapt for everyday wear. The sweatshirt pairs well with jeans, and the sneakers go with most of the basics in a child’s wardrobe. It’s this versatility that makes these items a practical choice for a variety of situations.

How to Put Together a Child’s Wardrobe for Different Occasions

When choosing children’s clothing, it’s important to consider not only how the outfit looks but also how your child will feel in it throughout the day. For school, opt for pieces that are easy to mix and match and don’t restrict movement. For outings, prioritize comfortable shoes, practical fabrics, and layering. And for special occasions, you can choose one standout piece—such as a printed dress or a polo shirt with subtle details—and build the rest of the outfit around it.

Another rule is not to overload the outfit with decorative elements. If the top has a bold pattern or contrasting details, the pants, shoes, and accessories can be more understated. If the base of the outfit is solid-colored, texture, silhouette, or a small pop of color will add personality.

The LEO KIDS collection allows you to view a child’s wardrobe as a set of pieces that can be mixed and matched according to the specific situation. A good choice doesn’t necessarily mean a complicated outfit: often, a few well-thought-out pieces that complement each other in color, style, and purpose work best. This approach helps create different looks for school, outings, cultural events, and family celebrations, while maintaining a balance between individuality and everyday comfort.

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