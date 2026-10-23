LEO BEAUTY CLUB is a premium beauty salon in Dubai, located within the Kempinski Hotel & Residences complex on Palm Jumeirah. The salon offers hair services, manicures and pedicures, professional makeup, skincare, and advanced facial and body treatments.

The salon is located at Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Crescent West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE. You can book appointments by calling +971 52 843 8463, through the official LEO BEAUTY CLUB website, or on the salon’s Instagram page.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s concept is based on a comprehensive approach to beauty care: clients can combine different treatments in a single space, choosing services tailored to their needs. A separate area of focus is modern cosmetic technology, for which the salon offers skin and body care treatments.

UA.News explains what services LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers in Dubai, what technologies the salon uses, and how its approach to beauty services differs from others.

Hair Salon: Haircuts, Color, and Hair Restoration

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s hair salon division covers the full range of hair services—from haircuts and styling to complex coloring, straightening, and hair extensions. The salon positions its services as a personalized menu of treatments available by appointment.

Clients can choose from women’s and men’s haircuts, styling, and braiding. A separate specialty is hair coloring, including balayage, highlights, and bleaching. These techniques allow for a variety of color effects—from natural transitions to more dramatic shade changes.

The list also includes keratin straightening, hair Botox, and hair extensions. For hair length care, the salon offers Balmain Hair Couture treatments and La Biosthétique protocols. The choice of a specific treatment depends on the condition of your hair, the desired result, and the specialist’s recommendations.

You can learn more about the services on the LEO BEAUTY CLUB hair salon page.

Manicures, Pedicures, and Nail Art

The nail service includes manicures, pedicures, gel polish, nail extensions, and nail art. In this area, the LEO BEAUTY CLUB salon focuses on handcrafted work, precision, and attention to detail.

Depending on their preferences, clients can choose basic nail care, a long-lasting gel manicure, or a more intricate decorative design. Nail extensions allow you to change the length and shape of your nails, while nail art offers personalized designs.

A complete list of services is available on the LEO BEAUTY CLUB nail salon page.

Makeup, Eyebrows, and Eyelashes

LEO BEAUTY CLUB

offers professional makeup services for various occasions. The menu includes daytime, evening, and festive makeup, as well as bridal looks. The salon also offers makeup lessons for those who want to learn how to apply makeup on their own and master the basic techniques.

Another service area is eyebrow and eyelash styling. This includes eyebrow shaping and threading, as well as eyelash extensions. These procedures complement makeup or can be part of a regular beauty routine.

Facial Cosmetology and Skin Care

The cosmetology program combines manual procedures with advanced technologies. Services include facials, sculpting treatments, anti-aging protocols, and HydraFacial. When selecting a treatment plan, factors such as skin condition, texture, hydration level, and the client’s individual needs are taken into account.

One of the systems offered is the HydraFacial Syndeo. Vortex-Fusion technology combines cleansing, exfoliation, removal of impurities from pores, and the application of specialized serums. The procedure is used for comprehensive skin care and to improve the skin’s appearance.

Another system is CoolLift, also known as CooLifting. It uses a controlled stream of cold carbon dioxide gas to deliver active ingredients to the skin. The method is marketed as a non-injection procedure aimed at hydrating the skin and temporarily improving its appearance.

Dermadrop TDA is also available for non-injection treatments. The system uses a stream of medical-grade oxygen to deliver active serums transdermally without the use of needles.

The list of equipment includes the Dermapen 4—a microneedling system in which special microneedles create controlled microchannels in the skin. This method is used in procedures aimed at improving skin texture, particularly when treating uneven skin and scars. The BDR system is mentioned separately; it combines microneedling techniques with the use of specialized cosmetic concentrates.

Other technologies include Heleo Pro LED. This system uses light of various spectra in phototherapy procedures, which can be tailored to treat problem skin and support its regeneration.

Before choosing a cosmetic treatment, it’s important to assess your skin’s specific characteristics. To this end, LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers the Janus Pro system, which utilizes multispectral imaging. It allows for the analysis of both visible and deeper skin characteristics, including pigmentation, pores, texture, and hydration levels.

The data obtained will help select the right skincare regimen for the client and allow you to track changes in the skin’s appearance after treatments.

Hardware Technologies for Skin Tightening

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separate category of equipment consists of systems that use radiofrequency or ultrasound. These are used in procedures aimed at improving skin elasticity, texture, and facial contours.

Virtue RF is a microneedle radiofrequency system. It combines microneedles with the delivery of radiofrequency energy to the tissues. These procedures are used to stimulate skin remodeling processes and improve skin texture. The number of sessions required and the duration of recovery depend on the client’s individual characteristics.

Indiba Elite operates at a radio frequency of 448 kHz using Proionic technology. The system is used in facial and body treatments, particularly to address tissue condition, microcirculation, and skin elasticity.

Another technology featured is Liftera A. This is a focused ultrasound system used in non-invasive procedures to lift the skin of the face, neck, and jawline. Its purpose is to target deeper tissue layers without surgical intervention.

The choice between these methods depends on the treatment goal, skin condition, and any potential contraindications. Not all procedures are suitable for every client, and results may vary.

Body Contouring and Skin Care

For body treatments, LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers several device-based systems with different mechanisms of action. These include Endospheres Therapy, Icoone Laser, VIP Line Voluzione, RoboLex Plus, and CriolipoSculpt.

Endospheres Therapy uses compression microvibration. The system uses a roller with 55 silicone spheres that create a rhythmic mechanical effect on the tissues. This method is used in body and facial care programs, particularly to address skin texture, feelings of swelling, and body contouring.

Icoone Laser is a Roboderm microstimulation system that combines mechanical stimulation with laser and LED technologies. It is used in facial and body treatments focused on skin care and improving the skin’s appearance.

VIP Line Voluzione is a multifunctional platform used for various aesthetic protocols. Depending on the configuration and selected mode, it can be incorporated into facial and body treatments.

RoboLex Plus combines several technologies: vacuum massage, ultrasonic cavitation, radiofrequency, and low-intensity laser. This system is designed for non-invasive procedures used in body contouring and skin care programs.

CriolipoSculpt uses cryolipolysis—the controlled application of low temperatures to localized fat deposits. The method is intended for targeting specific areas of the body, not for general weight loss. Before the procedure, it is necessary to assess any contraindications and discuss the expected results with a specialist.

Massage, Moroccan Bath, and Wellness Treatments

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addition to non-invasive cosmetic treatments, the salon offers services for relaxation and body care. The list includes massage, reflexology, Moroccan bath, body wraps, pressotherapy, and exfoliation.

Massage treatments can be aimed at relaxation and reducing muscle tension. Scrubs and body wraps are used in body skin care programs, while pressotherapy involves mechanical compression using specialized equipment.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB also features the Soffio wellness bed from the Italian manufacturer Starpool. It is heated and has a water membrane that creates a wave-like massage effect on the body. The system is used as a complement to relaxation treatments.

Men’s Grooming and Hair Removal

LEO BEAUTY CLUB welcomes more than just female clients. The list of services includes men’s haircuts and barber services. This allows clients to combine classic hair care with the salon’s general services.

Waxing and threading—hair removal using a thread—are also available. These methods are applied to different areas depending on the service selected.

In the field of cosmetology, the salon also offers IPL hair removal—a technology that uses intense pulsed light to reduce hair growth. Before the procedure, it’s important to consider your skin type, hair color, and any possible contraindications.



How to Book an Appointment at LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Dubai

The salon operates by appointment, allowing you to schedule the desired service and time of your visit. You can learn more about the salon’s services on the official LEO BEAUTY CLUB website, where a booking form is also available.

The salon’s address is Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Crescent West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE. You can contact them by phone at +971 52 843 8463 or via their Instagram page.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB combines classic salon services with cosmetology, advanced treatments, and wellness care. This format allows you to choose from a variety of services in one place—from haircuts and manicures to facial and body treatments. However, it’s best to confirm the specific list of available services, indications, and treatment costs directly with the salon when making an appointment.

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