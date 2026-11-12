Dubai is known for its luxury hotels, high-end restaurants, and high standards of service. This also applies to the beauty industry, where clients expect not only high-quality treatments but also comfort and personalized service. One such place is LEO BEAUTY CLUB—a premium beauty salon on Palm Jumeirah.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB combines various beauty services in a single space. Clients can book several treatments at once, take advantage of modern cosmetic technologies, and choose a personalized skincare program. The salon is part of an international chain with Ukrainian roots, which also has locations in Kyiv and Warsaw.

The salon is located at Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Crescent West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE. You can book treatments by calling +971 52 843 8463, through the official LEO BEAUTY CLUB website, or on Instagram. The salon is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

From a Ukrainian Brand to a Salon on Palm Jumeirah

The story of LEO BEAUTY CLUB began in 2017. Over time, the chain expanded beyond Ukraine: its salons are now located in Kyiv, Warsaw, and Dubai. Expanding into the United Arab Emirates gave the brand the opportunity to serve an international clientele that values a personalized approach, a wide range of treatments, and time-saving convenience.

The Dubai salon is located at the Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Crescent West, Palm Jumeirah. This is more than just an address: its location within the hotel and residential complex defines the nature of the service. The space caters to both city residents and visitors who are accustomed to combining leisure, business meetings, and personal care.

In an interview with UA.News, the chain’s director, Ksenia Myrhorodska, explained that the company deliberately chose the premium segment to enter the Dubai market. According to her, modern luxury is defined first and foremost by technology, comfort, and quality of service. She also emphasized the importance of consistent service standards across the various countries where the brand operates.

Multiple treatments in a single visit: how services are organized at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

One of the main features of LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Dubai is the ability to receive virtually all essential beauty services in one place. Clients don’t need to search separately for a hairstylist, esthetician, manicurist, or massage therapist. At the salon on Palm Jumeirah, these services are combined in a single space, allowing clients to receive comprehensive care during a single visit.

For example, before an important meeting, celebration, or photo shoot, a client can book a hair styling appointment, a manicure, and professional makeup. For those who want to devote more time to self-care, the salon offers skincare treatments, massages, and advanced facial and body treatments. Services can be combined according to personal preferences, and their order and duration are coordinated at the time of booking.

At LEO BEAUTY CLUB, special attention is given to a personalized approach. Instead of offering the same programs to everyone, clients are invited to choose treatments based on their hair condition, skin type, and desired results. For example, facial care may include cleansing with HydraFacial Syndeo or non-invasive Dermadrop TDA treatments. For hair, professional protocols from Balmain Hair Couture and La Biosthétique are available, and for the body—massages and device-based treatments.

The salon’s location also plays an important role. LEO BEAUTY CLUB is located within the Kempinski Hotel & Residences on Palm Jumeirah, making it accessible to Dubai residents, tourists, and guests of the hotel complex alike. For the latter, the ability to receive multiple services in a single visit is particularly convenient, as it eliminates the need to spend time traveling between different establishments.

At the same time, LEO BEAUTY CLUB emphasizes not only a wide selection of treatments but also the salon’s atmosphere. The space combines a modern interior, professional equipment, and a service format characteristic of the premium segment. As Ksenia Myrhorodska, the chain’s director, told UA.News, for the brand, luxury means, first and foremost, modern technology, high-quality service, and client comfort—not just expensive decor.

Haircuts, complex coloring, and hair care at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

The hair salon services include women’s and men’s haircuts, styling, braiding, various coloring techniques, and professional hair care treatments. For color changes, services such as balayage, highlights, and lightening are available. Stylists can work on both a complete makeover and maintaining an existing shade.

Special attention is paid to the condition of the hair after coloring, heat styling, and exposure to external factors. The menu features keratin straightening, so-called hair Botox, hair extensions, as well as Balmain Hair Couture and La Biosthétique treatments. The choice of products and treatments depends on the hair’s texture and the desired result.

This service is particularly relevant for Dubai’s climate: the sun, seawater, air-conditioned environments, and frequent styling can affect the condition of your hair and the appearance of your hairstyle. Therefore, personalized recommendations for at-home and salon care are an integral part of the consultation.

Manicures, Makeup, Eyebrows, and Eyelashes at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

Nail services include manicures and pedicures, gel polish, nail extensions, and nail art. You can choose a subtle, everyday look or a more elaborate design for a special occasion. We place great emphasis on precise nail preparation, shaping, and selecting the right polish to suit the client’s preferences.

Another specialty is professional makeup. The salon creates daytime, evening, festive, and wedding looks. For those who want to master makeup better, makeup lessons are available. The services are complemented by eyebrow shaping, threading, and eyelash extensions.

The combination of these services allows you to prepare for a photo shoot, celebration, or business event all in one place. At the same time, each procedure can be booked separately—without the need to choose a comprehensive package.

Advanced Cosmetic Treatments at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: From Skin Analysis to HydraFacial

One of the standout features of LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Dubai is its technologically advanced facial care. Before selecting a program, specialists may use the Janus Pro diagnostic system. It helps assess visible skin characteristics—including texture, pores, and pigmentation—to tailor the treatment more precisely.

Among the technologies offered is the HydraFacial Syndeo. The system uses Vortex-Fusion technology, which combines cleansing, exfoliation, and the application of serums. According to the chain’s director, LEO BEAUTY CLUB collaborates with the HydraFacial brand in Dubai and uses this manufacturer’s state-of-the-art equipment.

For non-injection application of skincare formulations, the salon offers Dermadrop TDA and CoolLift. The first system uses a stream of oxygen, while the second uses a controlled stream of cold carbon dioxide gas. Other protocols include the Dermapen 4 for microneedling and the Heleo Pro LED for light-based treatments. These techniques serve different purposes and are therefore not interchangeable.

Lifting and Body Treatments at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

A separate category consists of equipment designed to improve skin texture and firmness. Virtue RF combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy, Indiba Elite uses radiofrequency technology, and Liftera A utilizes focused ultrasound. These treatments are used in aesthetic facial and neck care programs.

For the body, the salon offers Endospheres Therapy, Icoone Laser, RoboLex Plus, and other systems. They differ in their operating principles: from mechanical stimulation and compression microvibration to combinations of vacuum and device-based treatments. Cryolipolysis is also listed among the services; it is used for localized body contouring rather than as a method for general weight loss.

It is important to note that cosmetic device treatments do not guarantee universal results. During the consultation, contraindications, potential skin reactions, and the need for recovery after certain procedures must be taken into account. The number of sessions and the expected results are determined on an individual basis.

Massage, Wellness, and Premium Service at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

In addition to hair services and aesthetic treatments, LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Dubai offers a wide selection of body care and relaxation treatments. At the salon on Palm Jumeirah, you can book a massage, body scrub, body wrap, pressotherapy, reflexology, or visit the Moroccan bath. These services complement the salon’s core beauty offerings and allow you to combine beauty care with relaxation.

Massage and wellness treatments hold a special place. They can be offered as standalone services or as part of a comprehensive care program. For example, after a workday or a long trip, clients can choose a relaxing massage, and for body skin care—a scrub or body wrap. Some treatments are designed to improve the skin’s appearance, while others are primarily intended to help clients relax.

Among the equipment at LEO BEAUTY CLUB is the Soffio wellness bed from the Italian manufacturer Starpool. It uses a heating system and a special water membrane that creates the effect of a gentle, wave-like massage. This technology allows for relaxation treatments without traditional mechanical massage. It can be incorporated into longer relaxation and body care programs.

Another offering is the Moroccan bath, which combines traditional skin-cleansing rituals with relaxation. Various types of body wraps and treatments aimed at maintaining a well-groomed appearance are also available to clients. Thus, a visit to LEO BEAUTY CLUB is not limited to a simple haircut or cosmetic procedure but can turn into a full day of self-care.

It is precisely this combination of different specialties that sets the salon apart in the Dubai market. The city is home to both large international beauty chains and small, specialized studios. Some establishments focus on hair care, while others specialize in manicures, cosmetology, or massages. LEO BEAUTY CLUB brings these services together under one roof, complementing them with state-of-the-art equipment for advanced treatments.

How to Book an Appointment at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Dubai is located at: Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Crescent West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE.

You can book an appointment by calling +971 52 843 8463, through the chain’s official website, or via the Dubai salon’s Instagram.

Before your visit, it’s a good idea to check the availability of the treatment you want, its duration, price, and any preparation recommendations. This way, you can choose between a quick visit for a single service and a comprehensive skincare program.

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