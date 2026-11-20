Located on Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai is LEO BEAUTY CLUB—a premium beauty salon that is part of an international chain with Ukrainian roots. The salon is located within the Kempinski Hotel & Residences complex and offers a wide range of services: from haircuts, hair coloring, manicures, and makeup to advanced cosmetic treatments, massages, and wellness procedures.

The main feature of LEO BEAUTY CLUB is its comprehensive approach to beauty care. In a single space, clients can combine several treatments, use state-of-the-art cosmetic equipment, and choose a personalized care program. The salon uses professional cosmetics from international brands, collaborates with manufacturers, and organizes specialized beauty events.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB Dubai is located at: Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Crescent West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE. The salon is open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. You can book treatments by calling +971 52 843 8463, through the official website, or via the Instagram page.

How the Ukrainian brand LEO BEAUTY CLUB entered the Dubai market

The story of LEO BEAUTY CLUB began in 2017. Since then, the brand has expanded its presence beyond Ukraine and established an international network of salons in Kyiv, Warsaw, and Dubai.

The concept is based on comprehensive beauty care. Instead of specializing in a single area, the company combines hair services, nail services, makeup, cosmetology, and body treatments.

Entering the United Arab Emirates market marked a significant milestone in the brand’s development. For its operations in Dubai, the company targeted the premium segment, catering to an international clientele accustomed to high standards of service.

One of the locations is a salon at the Kempinski Hotel & Residences on Palm Jumeirah—one of Dubai’s most famous artificial islands.

In an interview with UA.News, LEO BEAUTY CLUB Director Ksenia Myrhorodska explained that the location within the hotel complex aligns with the brand’s strategy. The company sought to operate in places where visitors expect not only high-quality treatments but also a personalized approach and a high level of comfort.

According to her, maintaining consistent service standards across different countries remains a key part of the brand’s international expansion. Whether a client visits a salon in Kyiv, Warsaw, or Dubai, they should receive the same level of service they’re accustomed to.

All Treatments in One Visit: How LEO BEAUTY CLUB Operates in Dubai

One of the main features of the Dubai LEO BEAUTY CLUB is its concept of comprehensive service. The salon offers several types of treatments that can be combined according to the client’s preferences and the time allotted for the visit.

For example, before an important event, you can book a hair styling session, professional makeup, and a manicure. Another option is to combine a facial treatment with a massage or body treatments.

The salon also offers a format where multiple treatments are performed simultaneously. In particular, clients have been offered a service involving three specialists, where a manicure, pedicure, and eyelash extensions are performed during a single session.

The LEO BEAUTY CLUB space itself is divided into specialized zones. It features a hair salon, areas for manicures and pedicures, skincare treatment rooms, and private rooms for one-on-one services.

Attention is also paid to appointment scheduling, specialist selection, and personalized consultations. Treatments can be chosen individually or combined into a personalized beauty regimen.

As Ksenia Myrhorodska explained, the premium format at LEO BEAUTY CLUB is associated primarily with comfort, modern technologies, and the quality of the team’s work—not just with an expensive interior.

Haircuts, Color, and Professional Hair Care at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

Hair services play a significant role among the offerings at LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Dubai. The salon specializes in women’s and men’s haircuts, styling, coloring, hair extensions, and professional hair treatments.

Clients can choose from full color services, root touch-ups, highlights, balayage, ombre, and lightening. The stylists work with both natural shades and more complex color-changing techniques.

Another specialty is creating hairstyles for everyday life, special occasions, photo shoots, and weddings. The salon offers blowouts, professional styling, curls, waves, and various types of braids.

In addition to changing the appearance of the hair, attention is paid to its condition. The list of services includes keratin treatments, hair Botox, and specialized care programs.

In particular, the salon uses professional products from Balmain Hair Couture and La Biosthétique. Programs may include length care, straightening, conditioning, and the selection of hair care products for home use.

These services are particularly relevant in Dubai due to the local climate. High temperatures, intense sunlight, seawater, and constant exposure to air-conditioned environments can all affect the condition of the hair. Therefore, during consultations, specialists take into account the hair’s structure, previous color treatments, and the desired result.

Manicures, pedicures, makeup, and eyebrow and eyelash styling at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

In addition to hair services, LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers nail services. Clients can book appointments for manicures, pedicures, gel polish, nail extensions, and nail art.

The technicians work with a variety of designs—from classic solid-color polishes to more intricate nail art. The treatments include nail care, shape correction, and selecting a polish that matches the client’s preferences.

Professional makeup is a separate specialty. The salon creates daytime, evening, festive, and wedding looks. Private makeup lessons are also available, during which you can learn basic makeup application techniques.

These services are complemented by eyebrow shaping, threading, and eyelash extensions.

These services can be combined with one another or with hair styling treatments. For example, to prepare for a wedding or other special occasion, a client can book a hairstyle, makeup, and manicure all in a single visit.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s Advanced Cosmetic Treatments: HydraFacial, Dermadrop, and Other Technologies

One of the most technologically advanced areas at LEO BEAUTY CLUB is cosmetology. The Dubai salon offers both machine-based and manual treatments designed to care for the facial skin, improve its appearance, and address age-related changes.

Before selecting treatments, specialists may use the Janus Pro system. It allows them to analyze skin characteristics, including texture, pigmentation, pore condition, and hydration levels.

The salon’s equipment includes the HydraFacial Syndeo system, which combines skin cleansing, exfoliation, and the application of specialized serums. This procedure is a non-invasive method of cosmetic care.

Another area of focus is the non-injection application of active ingredients. For this purpose, the salon uses the Dermadrop TDA, which operates using a stream of oxygen, and CoolLift, which utilizes cold carbon dioxide.

The list of equipment also includes the Dermapen 4 for microneedling, the BDR system, and the Heleo Pro LED for light-based treatments.

To address skin texture and firmness, the clinic offers Virtue RF, Indiba Elite, and Liftera A. These systems utilize various technologies, including radiofrequency, microneedling techniques, and focused ultrasound.

Some procedures focus on surface care and hydration, while others are used to address skin irregularities or for aesthetic facial contouring. The choice of treatment depends on the condition of the skin, the client’s preferences, and the presence of any contraindications.

The company views the cosmetology sector as one of the key areas for future development. In an interview, Ksenia Myrhorodska spoke about plans to expand aesthetic services and introduce new technologies for personalized care.

Massage, Wellness, and Body Treatments at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Dubai offers more than just hair and facial care. The salon also provides massage and wellness treatments that can be combined with other services.

Available options include massages, reflexology, scrubs, body wraps, pressotherapy, and a Moroccan bath. For clients, this is an opportunity to dedicate a separate visit to relaxation or to complement their regular beauty treatments with body treatments.

The salon also offers advanced technologies, including Endospheres Therapy, Icoone Laser, and RoboLex Plus.

Endospheres Therapy uses compression microvibration, while Icoone employs mechanical tissue stimulation. These techniques are used in aesthetic body care programs.

RoboLex Plus combines several types of device-based treatments. The list of equipment also includes systems for localized body contouring, such as cryolipolysis.

The combination of cosmetology with massage and wellness services is part of the overall concept of LEO BEAUTY CLUB. Visitors can choose from both short treatments and longer care programs tailored to their individual needs.

International Cosmetic Brands and the Professional Team at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

LEO BEAUTY CLUB places special emphasis on training specialists and collaborating with international cosmetic companies.

In October 2025, Yana Semisheva, a hairstylist at the Dubai salon, won a professional competition organized by the Italian brand Philip Martin’s.

The competition took place throughout September and October and brought together stylists from various countries. Participants demonstrated hair styling techniques and created looks using the brand’s professional cosmetics.

The entries were judged by Philip Martin’s founder, Mauro Trimillozzi. After the competition concluded, he personally visited the LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Dubai to present the winner with her award.

The company also organizes training events for clients and representatives of the beauty industry. In particular, a presentation of Philip Martin’s products took place in Dubai in August 2025. Guests were introduced to the Fill salon treatment, learned about hair care products, and were shown how to use them.

In August 2026, LEO BEAUTY CLUB held a workshop in collaboration with La Biosthétique.

The event brought together representatives from Dubai’s beauty, fashion, and lifestyle communities. Participants explored professional cosmetics, tested their textures, and received recommendations for caring for different hair types.

How LEO BEAUTY CLUB Develops Partnerships and the Wellness Segment in Dubai

In addition to professional beauty treatments, LEO BEAUTY CLUB is developing partnerships in the fields of beauty, healthy living, and premium services. In January 2026, the company announced a partnership with the Fazaa program, which operates in the United Arab Emirates.

Fazaa provides its members with access to partner benefits and special offers. As part of this partnership, LEO BEAUTY CLUB is offering a 15% discount on beauty services to program members.

Another area of focus was a partnership with the American wellness brand Cymbiotika. In January 2026, LEO BEAUTY CLUB announced the launch of Cymbiotika products at its locations in Kyiv, Warsaw, and Dubai.

The product range included dietary supplements, vitamin complexes, and other items from the brand. In this way, the company expanded its sales of personal care and wellness products.

In addition, LEO BEAUTY CLUB participates in lifestyle projects. In late 2025, the company, together with Wind Rises Dubai and the cosmetics brand Euphoria, announced a joint event called Beauty Breakfast, which combined an introduction to cosmetics with a boat ride.

Where is LEO BEAUTY CLUB Dubai located, and how can you book treatments?

The LEO BEAUTY CLUB salon is located in the prestigious Kempinski Hotel & Residences complex on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The salon is open to locals, tourists, and hotel guests alike.

The salon is open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. You can view the list of services, select treatments, and book a convenient time via the official LEO BEAUTY CLUB website or the Fresha platform.

To make an appointment or clarify details, you can also call +971 52 843 8463 or contact the salon via its official Instagram page.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB Dubai Address: Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Crescent West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE.

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