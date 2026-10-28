LEO BEAUTY CLUB is a beauty salon in Warsaw that offers hair services, manicures and pedicures, professional makeup, eyebrow and eyelash styling, permanent makeup, cosmetology, and advanced facial and body treatments. The salon is located at Ogrodowa 58, 00-876 Warsaw, Poland. You can book appointments by calling +48 575 010 155 or via Instagram @leobeautyclub.warsaw.

The salon combines everyday beauty services with professional treatments for skin, hair, and nails. They offer haircuts, complex coloring, styling, various types of manicures and pedicures, makeup for special occasions, and cosmetic treatments using specialized equipment. Certain service packages include comprehensive preparation for weddings and other important events.

UA.News covers the main areas of focus at LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Warsaw, the professional products and technologies used at the salon, and the comprehensive care options available.

Hair Services at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: Haircuts, Complex Color Treatments, and Professional Hair Care

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s hair services include haircuts, coloring, highlights, styling, and hair care. The stylists work with hair of various lengths and textures, creating both understated everyday looks and elaborate hairstyles for special occasions.

Services include haircuts with styling, root touch-ups, full color, and lightening to blonde. To create multidimensional color, they use modern techniques such as balayage, ombre, highlights, Airtouch, and Hand Touch. These techniques allow them to work with transitions between shades, create light accents, and emphasize the shape of the hairstyle.

To complete the look, we offer blowouts, beach waves, Hollywood curls, braids, and evening hairstyles. These services are perfect for everyday outings, photo shoots, business meetings, celebrations, or weddings.

Professional hair care is a separate area of expertise. We use products from Olaplex, K18, Tokio Inkarami, Milbon, Philip Martins, Napla, and Lebel. These brands are featured in various treatment protocols designed to maintain hair quality, smoothness, and a well-groomed appearance. The stylist selects the appropriate treatment based on the condition of your hair, previous coloring, and your desired result.

Manicures and Pedicures at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: Classic Care, Polishing, and Design

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s nail services include manicures and pedicures, hybrid polish, nail extensions and corrections, as well as decorative nail art. Clients receive both basic care and comprehensive treatments with extra attention to the skin of the hands and nails.

Natural shades and minimalist designs are perfect for everyday looks. Festive manicures are enhanced with bolder colors and decorative elements. The shape, length, and design of the nails depend on the client’s preferences and the chosen technique.

The IBX system is used to care for the nail plate. It is part of professional treatments designed to maintain the health of the nails. Additional care is provided by a spa manicure using products by Philip Martins and Bruno Vassari.

A unique advantage of the service is the option to have a manicure and pedicure performed simultaneously by four hands. This format allows you to complete both procedures in a single visit and reduce the total time spent at the salon.

Professional Makeup for Various Occasions at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

At LEO BEAUTY CLUB, we create makeup looks for everyday outings, evening events, celebrations, and weddings. Services include daytime, evening, cocktail, and festive makeup, as well as bridal makeup.

Daytime makeup highlights natural facial features and is suitable for business meetings, outings, and photo shoots. The evening look features more dramatic accents that are coordinated with your hairstyle, outfit, and the style of the event.

For comprehensive styling, we offer the NIGHT QUEEN, I AM KRASA, and DAILY FASHION packages. These combine makeup and hairstyling to help create a complete look in a single visit.

The wedding service involves preparing the bride based on the style of the ceremony, the dress, the hairstyle, and her makeup preferences. Advance planning helps coordinate the sequence of procedures and the stylists’ schedules so that all elements of the look blend harmoniously.

Eyebrow and Eyelash Services at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

Eyebrow and eyelash care is another service offered by LEO BEAUTY CLUB. Our specialists perform eyebrow shaping, eyebrow lamination and tinting, eyelash lamination and tinting, as well as Lash Botox.

Shaping helps give your eyebrows the desired shape, while tinting makes them more expressive. Lamination aligns the hair strands and helps create a neat, polished look. Treatments are selected based on the natural density and structure of the hairs, as well as the desired effect.

Eyelash lamination is designed to create a curl, while tinting enhances their color. Lash Botox complements eyelash care. Threading—a method of removing unwanted hairs using a thread—is also used for eyebrow shaping.

Eyebrow and eyelash styling complements daily care and preparation for special occasions. These treatments are also combined with makeup and hairstyling to create a complete look.

Permanent Eyebrow and Lip Makeup at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

The salon offers permanent makeup for eyebrows and lips. Services include powder brows, watercolor lip tattooing, and corrective sessions.

The powder technique creates a soft, color-filled effect similar to shaping eyebrows with makeup. The shape and intensity of the pigment are selected individually to maintain harmony with facial features.

Watercolor permanent lip makeup gives the lips a delicate shade with smooth transitions. The result depends on the natural lip color, the chosen pigment, and individual skin characteristics.

Touch-up sessions help refine the result after the initial procedure. Permanent makeup requires adherence to hygiene standards, a preliminary discussion of expectations, and aftercare recommendations during the healing period.

Cosmetology at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: Cleansing, Exfoliation, and Professional Skincare Protocols

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s cosmetology services include facial cleansing, hydropeeling, chemical peels, skincare treatments, and device-based procedures. The salon uses AquaPure, Aquasure H2, Geneo, PRX-T33, iS Clinical Fire & Ice, Kemikum, Casmara cosmetics, Coolifting, microcurrent therapy, and cryotherapy.

Facial cleansing is designed to remove impurities and excess sebum. Hydropeeling combines cleansing and exfoliation using specialized products. These procedures help maintain skin smoothness and complement regular skincare routines.

AquaPure and Aquasure H2 are used for device-based cleansing and skin care. The procedures combine treatment of the skin’s surface with the application of skincare ingredients. The cosmetologist selects a treatment protocol based on the client’s skin condition and needs.

Geneo is a comprehensive skincare technology that combines several treatment methods. It is part of the salon’s device-based services alongside radiofrequency and ultrasound treatments.

For professional exfoliation, we use PRX-T33, Kemikum, and iS Clinical Fire & Ice. These treatments differ in their composition and mechanism of action. They are applied based on the skin’s condition, sensitivity, and the client’s specific skincare goals.

Casmara’s skincare protocols include the Age Defense, Q10 Rescue, Infinity, and Purifying programs. They address a variety of skin needs—from maintaining a well-groomed appearance to specialized cleansing.

The cosmetic services also include microcurrent therapy and cryotherapy. When selecting a treatment, the specialist takes into account the individual characteristics of the skin, at-home skincare routine, previous cosmetic procedures, and any potential contraindications.

Coolifting, AquaPure, Geneo, and Dermadrop: Advanced Skin Care Treatments at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

Among the facial treatments that LEO BEAUTY CLUB highlights in its beauty offerings are Coolifting, AquaPure, Geneo, and Dermadrop. These technologies target various aspects of skincare: hydration, cleansing, maintaining smoothness, and improving the skin’s appearance.

Coolifting combines an intense stream of cooled gas with the delivery of cosmetic ingredients. The treatment is marketed as a way to deeply hydrate the skin and give it a fresher appearance. Particular emphasis is placed on stimulating collagen production and delivering visible results after the session.

AquaPure is a device-based treatment for deep cleansing and moisturizing the skin. It combines cleansing with the use of skincare ingredients and is designed to restore a fresh, radiant complexion. This treatment complements a regular skincare routine and helps address the skin’s condition comprehensively.

Geneo is used for skin oxygenation and revitalization. The procedure is designed to improve the skin’s appearance, even out skin tone, and maintain smoothness. This comprehensive approach combines several technologies, and the results depend on the chosen protocol and the individual characteristics of the skin.

Dermadrop is a technology for delivering active cosmetic ingredients without traditional injections. The procedure focuses on intensive hydration, refreshing the skin, and maintaining its condition. It complements our range of device-based treatments alongside cleansing and revitalization methods.

These four procedures address different cosmetic concerns. Coolifting focuses on cooling and hydration, AquaPure on cleansing and care, Geneo on comprehensive revitalization, and Dermadrop on the delivery of cosmetic ingredients. A cosmetologist determines the appropriate treatment plan based on skin condition, desired results, and any contraindications.

Body Care and Laser Hair Removal at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers body care treatments, including AROSHA body wraps, laser hair removal using Mantis technology, and PRX-T33 Lady for the intimate area.

The AROSHA body wrap is part of our professional body care programs. The procedure involves the use of specialized products and is tailored to the client’s needs and the selected treatment protocol.

Laser hair removal is designed to achieve long-term reduction of unwanted hair. The number of sessions depends on the treatment area, hair characteristics, and individual skin features. Before the procedure, a specialist explains the preparation guidelines and post-treatment care instructions.

PRX-T33 Lady is a specialized treatment for the intimate area. It is performed based on individual indications and the specialist’s recommendations. A preliminary consultation helps determine the suitability of the treatment and account for any potential limitations.

Comprehensive Care and Wedding Preparation at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

LEO BEAUTY CLUB combines various beauty services, allowing clients to arrange comprehensive care in a single visit. Hair coloring is combined with a manicure, styling with makeup, and cosmetic procedures with other types of care, depending on the stylists’ schedules.

A separate specialty is bridal preparation. The salon features a private bridal salon where preparations for the wedding day are organized. Hairstyles, makeup, and other treatments are coordinated in advance to create a cohesive look and plan the timing of each stage.

This private space is also ideal for comprehensive beauty preparations for special events. Advance booking helps coordinate the stylists’ schedules and the sequence of treatments, especially when a visit includes multiple services.

For complex hair coloring, permanent makeup, cosmetic procedures using specialized equipment, and wedding preparations, it is especially important to confirm in advance the duration of the appointment and the availability of the necessary specialists.

How to Book an Appointment at LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Warsaw

LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers hair services, manicures and pedicures, makeup, eyebrow and eyelash styling, permanent makeup, cosmetic treatments, and body treatments. Key services include complex hair coloring, professional hair care using Olaplex, K18, Tokio Inkarami, and other brands, as well as device-based treatments such as Coolifting, AquaPure, Geneo, and Dermadrop, and laser hair removal.

The salon is ideal for both regular care and preparation for special occasions. Clients can book a single treatment or schedule a comprehensive appointment combining several services.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB is located at Ogrodowa 58, 00-876 Warsaw, Poland.

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 9:00 AM–9:00 PM; Sunday, 10:00 AM–8:00 PM.

Phone number for appointments: +48 575 010 155.

Instagram: @leobeautyclub.warsaw.

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