Celebrating excellence in beauty, innovation and personalised care at the intersection of fashion and luxury.

Leo Beauty Club was nominated as the Best Beauty Salon in Dubai 2026 and received the prestigious award at the Emirates Fashion Week Awards ceremony.



This recognition celebrates the salon’s commitment to exceptional service, outstanding beauty expertise, and a personalised approach to every client.

Bringing together representatives of the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries, the event provided the perfect setting for Leo Beauty Club to showcase its expertise beyond the traditional salon experience.

Throughout the event, the Leo Beauty Club team created elegant hairstyles, offered personalised facial skin analysis and provided professional makeup touch-ups, allowing guests to refresh their looks and discover beauty solutions tailored to their individual needs.

Combining professional expertise with a sophisticated approach to beauty, Leo Beauty Club created an interactive beauty experience where guests could explore the connection between aesthetics, self-care and confidence.

Receiving the Best Beauty Salon in Dubai 2026 award marks a significant achievement for the brand, reflecting its dedication to quality, innovation and attention to detail.

As Leo Beauty Club continues to evolve within Dubai’s dynamic beauty and luxury lifestyle scene, its mission remains unchanged: to create exceptional beauty experiences that empower women to feel confident, radiant and effortlessly themselves.

Leo Beauty Club — where feminine energy becomes your greatest power.

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