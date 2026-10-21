In Seoul, traditional Korean binyeo hairpins are once again gaining popularity among people in their 20s and 30s and foreign tourists. Accessory shops at Dongdaemun Market are being visited by customers who learned about these ornaments through social media, Korea Herald reports.

Sales increased

Hong, the owner of an accessory shop who has worked in this field for 12 years, said that binyeo sales had doubled compared with a month ago. According to him, many customers do not know how to use the hairpins, so sellers show them ways to style their hair.

Previously, the main customers of such shops were trot singers and theatre performers. Now, visitors include teenagers who come together with their parents. Some customers buy beads, hairpins and other materials to make binyeo themselves.

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Tradition in a modern style

Binyeo is a long, thin ornament used to secure hair gathered in a bun. Korean women have worn such hairpins since ancient times; similar accessories were also used in other East Asian countries. Traditionally, they were made of gold, silver, jade or wood, and the materials and design could indicate the owner’s social status.

Models that are popular today differ somewhat from the classic ones: many have a U-shape with two prongs and resemble French twist hairpins. Videos demonstrating hairstyles at Dongdaemun Market are spreading on social media; one such clip received more than 1.6 million views.

Choi Ji-hye, a researcher at Seoul National University’s Consumer Trends Center, linked interest in binyeo to young consumers’ desire to seek out unusual items at traditional markets and combine them with modern style.

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